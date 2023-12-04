BY Laurel Rossi4 minute read

My daughter is neurodivergent. Throughout her schooling, I made sure she had access to the tools and assistance required for her to thrive. Today she is a sophomore majoring in education at Syracuse University—and she’s excelling.

In a few blinks of an eye, she will graduate and be among a new crop of Gen Zers ready for the workplace. Will the workplace be ready for her? I wish I could be optimistic. THERE’S WORK TO DO IN THE WORKPLACE More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the workplace remains a bridge too far for many people with disabilities. This is despite wholesale improvements in educational methods and an ongoing technological revolution that is demolishing accessibility hurdles.

In 2022, just 21.3% of adults with disabilities were employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even with employers casting a wider net for talent post-COVID, economic opportunity for the disabled community is still limited. Too few companies include people with disabilities when considering new hires, despite widespread support for diversity, equity, and inclusion. As the founder of an organization devoted to finding career opportunities for people with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities, it’s clear to me that the emerging generation of work-ready people with disabilities is the best educated, most talented, and most capable yet. And I see, too, an openness in terms of attitude among some employers. In fact, I’ve noticed that well-intentioned managers believe their accessibility initiatives to be a success. Unfortunately, there is a wide gap between the sunny perspective of progressive employers and the experiences of disabled talent. I know this anecdotally from many conversations and also because, even in this supposedly enlightened time, only 10% of applicants willingly disclose a disability during the interview process.

TIPS FOR ACCELERATING PROGRESS Most of those with invisible disabilities choose not to disclose their disability even after they are hired, and only a tiny percentage feel confident enough to disclose a disability to clients. With its inclusive perspective, Gen Z is the future. The disabled among them are savvy digital natives, but that generation is not yet in charge in corporate America. Will we have to wait another 20 years or more before the stigma of disability is eradicated in the workplace? Here are some practical tips for accelerating the process.

1. COMMIT TO REVERSE MENTORING Devoted mentors have opened doors and advancement opportunities for women, people of color, lifestyle minorities, and others. When it comes to people with disabilities, mentors would do well to listen as well as talk. Young people with disabilities may learn differently or need different working conditions, and mentors need to understand these differences before they can effectively pass on their wisdom. Disabled Gen Zers have grown up with therapists, learning specialists, and other accommodations.

Most workplaces appear unaccommodating by comparison, something even the most well-meaning employers don’t understand. And when it comes to disabilities, uninformed empathy won’t cut it. 2. MAKE INCLUSIVENESS THE NORM So much corporate activity is designed to comply with the letter of ADA requirements and other workplace laws, providing accommodation as necessary. That’s better than the norm was 30 years ago, but it has produced minimal progress.

Far too many workers still feel they must hide their disabilities—they fear the stigma and the bureaucratic red tape of disclosure. But what if differences in abilities and work style were presumed, instead of needing to be smoked out and handled piecemeal? The Accessibility Program at Accenture, one of Creative Spirit’s partners, offers an example: The company has an accommodation support tool that allows any employee, privately and without medical disclosure, to ask for assistive technology, flexible work arrangements, and more. Its offices are being designed to global ergonomic and accessibility standards. A few years ago, the company began opening dozens of accessibility centers where people can test equipment and tools for mobility, sensory impairment, neurodiversity, and more. Even smaller companies can embrace this approach in practical, affordable ways. For example, much commercially available productivity software has a host of built-in accessibility and accommodation tools. Companies don’t need to painstakingly survey their employees for every existing or developing condition; they need to provide the technology tools that allow almost any worker to be productive.

3. EMBRACE THE LESSONS OF THE PANDEMIC During COVID lockdowns, companies learned they could thrive with workers in remote locations thanks to video conferencing and other technology tools. Almost instantly, we saw companies adopting maximum flexibility—whatever it took to serve clients and help employees remain productive. The innovations and flexibility led to new records for employment among the disabled while helping everyone. That’s often the case with accommodation, as the history of ADA has demonstrated. Curb cuts were implemented for people in wheelchairs—and every parent pushing a stroller is grateful for them.

Hiring trends will ebb and flow with the market, but companies shouldn’t return to rigid work rules simply because the pandemic has retreated. What was true during lockdowns—that people with disabilities can make vital contributions with basic accommodation—is true in any circumstance. CHANGE IS COMING Change is coming. The rising generation is making huge strides despite ADHD, autism, mobility challenges, deafness, blindness, and a host of learning disabilities. Like my daughter, they are resilient, innovative, talented, capable digital natives, hungry to make a difference in the world.