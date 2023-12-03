Sean Hannity’s anti-woke Christmas movie, ‘Jingle Smells,’ arrives at the worst possible time

BY Joe Berkowitz6 minute read

Consider Christmas. No, really—think about it. What comes to mind is probably something like pine trees and wreaths, family and friends, or high-wattage house lights and commercials with cars wrapped in red ribbon. For anyone in the target demo of the film Jingle Smells, however, Christmas is apparently about one thing above all others: sticking it to the libs.

The first sound that audiences hear in Jingle Smells, a film that manages to be even more juvenile and low-effort than its title suggests, is the crisp voice of Sean Hannity. Looking, as ever, like what aftershave smells like, the Fox News star announces from TV that a burly action star in the world of the film has been cruelly “canceled.” Kicking off a yuletide comedy this way makes an unmistakable promise to viewers: This ain’t your granddad’s wimpy Christmas flick. Sure enough, what follows is a thick slab of red meat for battle-hardened veterans of the War on Christmas. But if an anti-cancel culture Christmas movie already sounds like a poor fit, it suits this particular holiday season like a pair of double-XL Santa pants on Timothée Chalamet. Jingle Smells is a bungled turducken, assembled by too many cooks in the conservative kitchen. Apart from Hannity, who executive produced, it was financed by ACLJ Films—the entertainment arm of oily Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow’s legal shingle for defending silenced Christian voices—and cowritten by Sekulow’s son, Logan. The director is Daniel Lusko, best known for Persecuted, a political thriller about, if you can believe it, the silencing of Christian voices. (The illuminati must have forgotten to silence Lusko as he was making it—a Christmas miracle!) It was perhaps inevitable that the director of a film about liberal censoriousness, called Persecuted, would go on to make a project about cancel culture.

The plot of Jingle Smells is so far-fetched, it makes the idea of an obese elder putting gifts or coal in millions of children’s stockings overnight seem perfectly rational. Sheriff Dusty Gutman (John Schneider, whom people of a certain age will remember from The Dukes of Hazzard) springs his fortysomething son, Nick (Ben Davies), out of jail and forces him to work as a garbageman. It is never revealed why Nick ended up in jail, only that it wasn’t his first time and it had something to do with going to the movies—more confusing than if no explanation were provided at all. Meanwhile, the action star, Mason Stone (James Storm), is being canceled over a social media post in which he commits the unforgivable sin of coming out as pro-God, pro-military, and pro-America. After a cowardly toy company CEO (Eric Roberts) caves to the woke mob and recalls a Stone action figure tied to an upcoming film, it falls to humble garbageman Nick to destroy all those defunct toys. Instead, he goes rogue and hands them out to underprivileged children, adopting the trash-fragrant moniker Jingle Smells along the way. Even for a project with the word “Smells” in the title, this movie stinks. It’s horrendously acted, indifferently directed, and staggeringly unfunny. (The closest thing it has to a joke is that a little person utters the catchphrase, “That makes me jiggle like jelly,” five or six thousand times.) Every conservative grievance, from the climate change “hoax” to the scourge of kale, is awkwardly shoehorned in, often accompanied by outdated references to participation trophies and safe spaces. You know, classic Christmas stuff for the entire family. The film’s most glaring problem, though, is the fact that its very reason for being—the idea that conservatives are uniquely persecuted for their political and religious beliefs—just exploded.

