Climate change has a $150B economic toll. The Fed should treat it like other national crises

Climate disasters are now costing the United States $150 billion per year, and the economic harm is rising.

The real estate market has been disrupted, as home insurance rates skyrocket as wildfire and flood risks rise with the warming climate. Food prices have gone up with disruptions in agriculture. Healthcare costs have increased as heat takes a toll. Marginalized and already vulnerable communities that are least financially equipped to recover are being hit the hardest. A wildfire during hot, dry conditions in August 2023 destroyed Lahaina, Hawaii, and devastated Maui’s tourism industry—the heart of its economy. [Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images] Despite this growing source of economic volatility, the Federal Reserve—the U.S. central bank that is charged with maintaining economic stability—is not considering the instability of climate change in its monetary policy. Earlier this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared unequivocally: “We are not, and we will not become, a climate policymaker.”

Powell’s rationale is that to maintain the Fed’s independence from politics and political cycles, it should use its tools narrowly to focus on its core mission of economic stability. That includes price stability, meaning keeping inflation low and maximizing employment. In Powell’s view, the Fed should stay away from social and environmental concerns that are not tightly linked to its statutory goals. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on June 21, 2023. [Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images] However, it is getting increasingly difficult for central banks to ensure stability if they do not integrate climate instability into their monetary policies. As researchers with expertise in climate justice and central banks, we recently published a paper reviewing the monetary policy tools available to central banks around the world that could help slow climate change and reduce climate vulnerabilities.

One way to introduce differentiated rates would be to create a special lending facility under which commercial banks could borrow money from the central bank at preferential interest rates if used for renewable energy deployment or other climate-friendly investments. Whether the Fed already has authorization to do that depends on interpretation of its current mandate. While the U.S. Federal Reserve has not done it before, China’s central bank has used similar tools to incentivize renewable energy, and the Bank of Japan’s lending facility offers zero-interest loans for green investments. Nudging banks to rethink investments Despite the Fed’s proclaimed efforts not to pick winners and losers, its monetary policies have taken steps that favor established industries and companies, including the fossil fuel industry.

The Fed has used creative tools before Many times in its 110-year history, the Fed has provided financial support to the U.S. government during major crises, such as wars and recessions, by offering direct lines of credit or by directly purchasing Treasury bonds. During the pandemic, it took extraordinary steps to keep U.S. businesses running. Now that the U.S. is facing rising costs from the climate crisis, we believe the Fed should treat climate change with the same urgency and importance. An extreme storm flooded downtown Montpelier, Vermont, in July 2023. Up to 8 inches of rain fell over 48 hours. [Photo: Kylie Cooper/Getty Images] In our analysis of the tools available to central banks, we took a climate justice perspective, looking beyond greenhouse gas emission reductions to incorporate social justice and economic equity. Instead of focusing on supporting corporate interests and the financial sector in the short term to stabilize markets, we believe central banks could prioritize longer-term stability by funneling investments toward vulnerable communities and people.

The Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and other central banks are already implementing some pro-climate measures. At the Fed, Powell seems more concerned with political backlash than the economic damage to the U.S. economy outlined in the latest climate assessment. We believe it is past time that the Fed consider climate destabilization as a major economic crisis and use more of the tools in the central bank toolbox to tackle it. Jennie C. Stephens is Dean’s professor of sustainability science and policy, Northeastern University. Martin Sokol is associate professor of economic geography, Trinity College Dublin.