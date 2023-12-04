Fast company logo
Inside how the Black Artists + Designers Guild is building a powerful community of Black creatives.

Meet the designers who are uplifting the next generation of Black creative talent

Clockwise from top left: BADG Black Joy Collection for Pottery Barn. (detail), Futures Facing mural (detail), Analog Vestibule by Everick Brown Design (detail), BADG Orejen Collection for S. Harris. [Images: Kelly Marshall (BADG Member), Sophia Chambers, Everick Brown Design, Tony Li]

BY Dori Tunstalllong read

Only 3% of designers across all disciplines are Black in spite of Black folks being 12% of the population in the United States. Black designers have faced structural exclusion from the industry, resulting in experiences of isolation. Yet, Black designers are manifesting their own community and opening doors for Black creatives, as evidenced by the success of the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Over the past five years, the organization has grown to 125 members representing a wide range of interior, landscape, product, textile, and craft artists and designers. It has raised $2 million dollars in donations and sponsorships, and its members have racked up accolades as leaders in the design industry.

Its Obsidian Virtual Conceptual House project won the 2022 ASID Design Innovation Award and AZURE’s Best of 2021. In 2022, BADG was included in the Library of Congress, and its “Futures Facing” mural was showcased on 375 billboards nationally in collaboration with Lamar Advertising and Colossal Media. The organization has partnered with S. Harris and Pottery Barn in licensing deals for special BADG collections. And yet, to speak with founding members of BADG, the organization’s true success has been the nurturing of a community of belonging for Black designers, who often experience isolation and exclusion in the overwhelming whiteness of the design industry. 

Everick Brown, Leyden Lewis, Beth Diana Smith, Cheryl R Riley, Jomo Tariku, Malene Barnett, Rayman Boozer. [Photo: Sophia Chambers/courtesy Black Artists + Designers Guild]

Fast Company sat down with  interior designer Everick Brown (he/him) of Everick Brown Design; Leyden Lewis (he/him) of Leyden Lewis Design Studio, an interior and architectural design firm; Beth Diana Smith (she/her), the owner of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design based in New Jersey; Jomo Tariku (he/him), a furniture designer based out of Virginia; and Malene Barnett, an artist, textile designer and the founder of the Black Artist + Designers Guild. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Elizabeth "Dori" Tunstall is a distinguished design anthropologist, celebrated author, visionary organizational design leader, consultant, and coach. More

