Apply at one of these companies in 2024 if you want an internship good enough to recommend

If you’re going to be looking for an internship in 2024, you’ll want to take a peek at a new report from resume maker company Resume.io. The firm analyzed Glassdoor data to find out which are the best and worst U.S. companies to intern for based on whether past interns at the companies would recommend them to their friends.

Based on this metric, the top company in America to intern for was cloud-based software provider Salesforce, with 99.22% of previous interns saying they would recommend the company to their friends looking for internships. On the other end of the scale, previous interns rated supplemental insurance provider Aflac as the worst company to intern for, based on whether they would recommend an internship there to their friends. Only 43.26% of past interns said they would.

Here are the top 10 companies in America that previous interns would recommend based on their experience:

Salesforce (99.22%) Adobe (98.79%) Southwest Airlines (98.68%) Genentech (98.50%) JLL (97.65%) Delta Air Lines (97.48%) Autodesk (97.44%) Ebay (97.35%) Nationwide (97.20%) Medtronic (97.14%)

If you’re just looking for internships in the technology sector, here’s how the top 10 tech companies rated: