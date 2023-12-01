Apply at one of these companies in 2024 if you want an internship good enough to recommend

If you’re going to be looking for an internship in 2024, you’ll want to take a peek at a new report from resume maker company Resume.io. The firm analyzed Glassdoor data to find out which are the best and worst U.S. companies to intern for based on whether past interns at the companies would recommend them to their friends.
Based on this metric, the top company in America to intern for was cloud-based software provider Salesforce, with 99.22% of previous interns saying they would recommend the company to their friends looking for internships. On the other end of the scale, previous interns rated supplemental insurance provider Aflac as the worst company to intern for, based on whether they would recommend an internship there to their friends. Only 43.26% of past interns said they would.
Here are the top 10 companies in America that previous interns would recommend based on their experience:
- Salesforce (99.22%)
- Adobe (98.79%)
- Southwest Airlines (98.68%)
- Genentech (98.50%)
- JLL (97.65%)
- Delta Air Lines (97.48%)
- Autodesk (97.44%)
- Ebay (97.35%)
- Nationwide (97.20%)
- Medtronic (97.14%)
If you’re just looking for internships in the technology sector, here’s how the top 10 tech companies rated:
- Salesforce (99.22%)
- Adobe (98.79%)
- Autodesk (97.44%)
- Ebay (97.35%)
- ServiceNow (96.67%)
- PayPal (96.59%)
- Nvidia (96.40%)
- Intuit (96.05%)
- UKG (96.03%)
- Intel (95.54%)
Tech giants like Google (11th place at 95.31%) and Microsoft (13th place at 94.92%) also made the top 20, but others like Apple and Amazon did not.
As for the companies that past interns are least likely to recommend to a friend, Resume.io’s list is as follows:
- Aflac (43.26%)
- CVS Health (57.27%)
- Northwestern Mutual (63.78%)
- McDonalds (70.23%)
- New York Life (73.64%)
- Enterprise (73.77%)
- Walgreens (76.21%)
- State Street (78.32%)
- Walmart (78.69%)
- Aramark (81.01%)
To arrive at its findings, Resume.io compiled a list of the 4,404 most popular companies on Glassdoor that operate and/or hire in America and also have at least 1,000 employees and 500 reviews on Glassdoor. Resume.io then retrieved the reviews left by interns and looked at data to see whether the interns would recommend the company to friends.
You can check out Resume.io’s full report here, which also shows which companies in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles are best-rated for internships, and more.