Hims & Hers is launching a weight loss program for its digital health portfolio (exclusive)

Digital health company Hims & Hers is starting to roll out a new holistic weight loss program—one that doesn’t include Ozempic for the time being.

Instead of offering buzzy weight loss injectables, the company is focusing on less-expensive and often widely available generic medications including Bupropion, Metformin, Naltrexone, and Topiramate with Vitamin B12, which have helped with weight loss.

The new program, which is expected to be fully launched by January, also includes educational content as well as tracking features that monitor sleep, hydration, and movement. The digital health platform will start consumers off with a questionnaire to analyze their eating habits. Maybe someone is an anxious eater or they are a foodie. The company then will share content developed by psychologists based on where a person falls into the categories.

[Photo:Hims & Hers]

It’s all part of the “four pillars” of weight management, says Dr. Craig Primack, who joined the company as senior vice president of weight management. In order to have success, there has to be nutrition changes, activity, behavior modification, and medication.