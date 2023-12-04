Does your home’s drinking water contain lead? Here’s how to find out

BY Kristin Toussaint5 minute read

Millions of Americans are at risk of lead exposure in their drinking water. Last week, in an effort to reduce that risk, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to require water systems across the country to replace lead service lines—the pipes that carry water from a city’s main line into a home or business—within the next decade. More than 9 million households get their water through lead service lines, according to an estimate from the EPA.

But even if that service line is replaced, you may still have lead in your household’s indoor plumbing. Trying to figure out if your drinking water is exposed to lead can be a bit tricky, but here are a few steps for getting started. Learn where your home’s water is coming from To determine if you have a lead service line delivering water into your home, start with your water utility company. The EPA requires that all community water systems deliver annual water quality reports, called Consumer Confidence Reports, to their customers every year, and you can contact yours to get a copy. Personal anecdotes, though, show that the information might be tricky to get, even from utilities or municipalities. The National Resources Defense Council has some advice on how customers can check where the service line enters their home to see if you can determine whether it’s lead, galvanized steel, copper, or plastic. If a well or other private source supplies your water, you can check with your local health department or other nearby utilities to see if they know about contaminants in the groundwater. You also can check out the EPA’s information on private wells. The EPA doesn’t regulate private wells, meaning water safety is the responsibility of the owner. A 2020 study found that children in homes that rely on well water were 25% more likely to have elevated blood lead levels, compared to those served by community water.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Consider your indoor plumbing Along with water service lines, the pipes inside your house could also contain lead. These pipes are most likely to be found in older homes, particularly those built before 1986, when Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to prohibit the use of pipes, solder, or flux (a chemical that prepares metal services for soldering) that weren’t “lead free.” Lead free didn’t mean completely free of lead—it allowed for small amounts; for solder and flux, no more than 0.2% lead, and for pipes, no more than 8%. Those limits didn’t change until 2011, when the Reduction of Lead in Drinking Water Act was passed (though that didn’t go into effect until 2014), which changed the “lead free” limit from 8% to a “weighted average of 0.25% on wetted surfaces,” meaning the average of the plumbing surfaces that touch water. That update didn’t require homes to change out their plumbing materials, only that repairs or new installations be in compliance. If your home has pipes or fixtures with lead and they corrode, it could end up in your water. When it comes to the risks of lead, children are especially at risk—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that there is no known safe level of lead in a child’s blood. In children, low levels of lead exposure have been linked to nervous-system damage, learning disabilities, impaired hearing, and more.

If you’re at all worried about lead in your home plumbing, experts advise using a water filter—whether right on your tap or in a separate pitcher (though note that not all filters are created equal). In some municipalities, “filter first” policies require filters on every tap for drinking or cooking at daycare centers and schools. Home tests for lead aren’t a safe bet Lead dissolved in water is tasteless, colorless, and odorless. If you think you might have lead plumbing, or want to check your home’s drinking water for lead, there are home test kits available—but experts warn that they’re not an accurate assessment of your risk. “Using a one-time test to assess whether a tap dispenses contaminated water is not appropriate,” Yanna Lambrinidou, cofounder of the nonprofit Campaign for Lead Free Water, told Fast Company. The EPA does say testing is the “only sure way of telling whether there are harmful quantities of lead in your drinking water,” but it advocates specifically for using certified laboratories from your state or local water. Those tests can cost between $20 and $100, per the agency. Some municipalities, like New York City, also offer free tests. Still, a one-off test is not likely to give you an accurate picture of your pipes.

advertisement

There are also home tests you can purchase at Home Depot and other home-improvement retailers, though USA Today reported that one such option was certified by a group that “doesn’t have expertise in water testing.” (When it came to determining lead-paint exposure, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in 2007 that more than half of the home testing kits it reviewed gave false negatives; it’s unclear if they did a similar review of drinking water test kits.) A New York Times “Wirecutter” article on home water-quality test kits warns that some DIY tests are “so rushed and the results so subjective . . . that we didn’t trust our ability to interpret them.” That article recommends a send-away kit where a professional lab does the testing. Other steps to safeguard your drinking water from lead If you can’t figure out whether you have lead pipes, or just want to be extra cautious, there are still other steps to help reduce the amount (or risk) of lead in your drinking water. (The EPA warns, however, that these suggestions are “not intended to be exhaustive or to imply that all actions equally reduce lead from drinking water.”) Those actions include running your water before drinking to flush out the pipes; using cold water (boiling water first, by the way, does not remove lead); regularly cleaning your faucet’s screen or aerator; and using a water filter properly.