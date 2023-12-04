Managers are failing at this one critical aspect of hybrid and remote work. Here’s how to approach it

BY Gleb Tsipursky6 minute read

Managers are faltering in this new landscape of hybrid/remote work, primarily when it comes to communication.

According to a recent report by FlexOS, employees gave their managers a mediocre 7 out of 10 on effectively managing hybrid and remote teams. Worse, 30% are frustrated by unclear communication from their bosses. Another survey by Fishbowl found that just half of all professionals understand their company’s hybrid work plan, indicating very poor communication about this critical topic. A peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Human Behavior found that remote work creates a more siloed communication environment. The researchers point out that this environment, if not addressed effectively through communication best practices, makes it harder for employees to get and share new information across the network. And another peer-reviewed research study, in the academic journal Frontiers in Psychology, highlighted how hybrid work contributes to social isolation for recent hires, with effective management playing the key role of addressing such isolation and improving engagement. These aren’t just data points, they’re a resounding call to action. So, how can managers be excellent communicators in this novel hybrid or remote work environment?

An epidemic of unclear communication When nearly one-third of employees claim that they’re struggling with vague instructions and elusive guidance, per the FlexOs report, we’re not just looking at a problem, we’re staring down an epidemic. The issue is even more acute for in-office employees who might be operating under the misconception that physical proximity equals clarity. Sadly, it doesn’t. To illustrate the gravity of this issue, let’s walk through a commonplace scenario that is based on a typical story I hear from employees as I help them figure out their hybrid work models. Picture this: You’re immersed in a project, and an email from your manager pops up stating, “Let’s focus on making it visually appealing.” Energized, you dive into graphic design, carefully selecting fonts, colors, and layouts to create an engaging experience for the end user. Just as you’re putting the finishing touches on your visual masterpiece, a second email appears, bluntly stating, “The content needs to be our priority.” So, what do you do now? The absence of clear managerial guidance leaves you wading through a quagmire of confusion, affecting not just your productivity but also your morale.

That’s a typical example of a larger epidemic, impacting workers in the office and working from home alike. The zigzag of managerial messaging robs teams of their focus, diluting the overall quality of the output. It’s high time managers realized that clear, consistent communication isn’t an option; it’s an imperative. It’s the antidote to this epidemic of confusion that impedes both individual and collective progress. The ‘availability gap’ for remote workers According to FlexOS, remote workers are 36% less likely than their in-office counterparts to feel that their managers are accessible or effective in building connections. That’s not just a gap, it’s a chasm that erodes trust and undermines productivity. Let’s put a face on this statistic. Meet Sarah, a diligent remote employee. This is not her real name, but she is someone who shared her story in one of my focus groups. She has been trying for weeks to secure some face-time—virtual or otherwise—with her manager. Her emails, laden with urgency, either vanish into the digital ether or elicit maddeningly vague responses like, “We’ll talk soon.” The implication is clear: The manager’s availability is a finite resource, and Sarah is not a priority.

The consequences of this managerial neglect are far-reaching. Sarah starts to feel more like a satellite orbiting the corporate world than a valuable part of it. Her engagement wanes and her enthusiasm for projects diminishes. Questions she had for her manager go unanswered, stalling her progress. Ideas she wanted to discuss are shelved, stifling her creativity and potentially depriving the team of valuable insights. The absence of managerial accessibility trickles down, creating ripples of inefficiency and dissatisfaction across the team. Sarah’s teammates notice her reduced engagement. They begin to question their own standing within the team and the organization. If a manager can’t make time for a one-on-one meeting with a team member, what does that say about their commitment to the team’s overall well-being and success? Moreover, the lack of availability isn’t just a personal issue for Sarah. It sets a precedent, inadvertently signaling to the entire remote workforce that they are second-class citizens in the organizational hierarchy. That kind of environment is not just toxic; it’s untenable for any enterprise striving to be successful in the modern, hybrid work landscape.

Managers, let this serve as a wake-up call. Bridging this availability gap isn’t an act of benevolence, it’s a strategic imperative. Whether your team members are down the hall or across the globe, they need your time, your attention, and your guidance. Fail to provide these basic elements, and you’re not just failing individual employees—you’re failing your entire team. Strategic solutions for improved communication Enough about the problems—let’s talk about solutions. Managers need to engage with their teams to discuss and align the optimal use of various communication platforms. While email may be suited for formal correspondence and long-term directives, instant messaging apps like MS Teams can handle immediate needs and quick clarifications. Knowing which tool to use when can significantly reduce communication friction.

Consider creating a “clarity canvas,” a document shared among team members that succinctly outlines project goals, individual responsibilities, and key deadlines. This will serve as a touchstone for everyone, averting confusion and minimizing back-and-forths. On a related note, making sure every team member—remote or in-office—can easily access all communications is non-negotiable. Keep meticulous records of decisions made, meeting minutes, and project statuses in a centralized digital location accessible to all. This repository serves as a “single source of truth,” preempting misunderstandings, and aligns with the clarity canvas. Managers should establish dedicated “office hours” for all employees—remote and in-office. During this time, managers should be readily accessible via chat, phone, or video call to discuss any concerns or questions, making it easier to foster connections.

Specifying certain days and hours for collaborative work can concentrate team effort and bolster productivity. For instance, consider making Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “collaboration time.” During these hours, team members should focus on brainstorming, discussions, and cooperative tasks, ideally in a physical office environment. The use of headphones and solitary activities should be minimal to foster open conversations and incidental creativity. A team that plays together stays together. Organizing monthly team-building activities can forge stronger bonds and a more cohesive team culture. While in-person activities often yield higher emotional engagement, virtual events can also be effective, especially for entirely remote teams.