You don’t need to know everything to make good decisions. This is how to think about ‘rational ignorance’

BY Yonason Goldson3 minute read

What is a black hole?

Why do opposite magnetic forces attract? How can two combustible elements like hydrogen and oxygen combine to make water? These are intriguing questions. You can google them to find short answers suitable for laypeople and intellectual voyeurs. But if you want to fully understand them, you’ll need to attend graduate level chemistry and physics courses, which may require years of study and a small fortune in tuition.

Is that knowledge worth the investment? It depends. If you want to work for NASA or Dow Chemical Company, maybe so. If you want to work in coding, marketing, or sales, possibly not. Like any other decision, acquiring knowledge involves weighing potential benefits against expenditure of resources. Most of us learn to ride a bicycle rather than a unicycle because the practical applications of the first clearly outweigh those of the second. No matter how cool it might be to ride a unicycle, we don’t see the value of investing countless hours and exhaustive effort in a novelty sport. For the same reason, most of us are content with a three-minute Neil deGrasse Tyson video explaining the secrets of the physical universe. But what about more relevant and consequential investments?

Knowing vs. not knowing Have you ever scratched your head in the voting booth and pondered how to choose intelligently between judicial nominees, district attorneys, or county assessors? As responsible citizens, we want to be well-informed and conscientious with our votes. But it’s hard to find reliable, objective sources of information, and it’s time-consuming to process that knowledge. So we abdicate a measure of social responsibility because we can’t convince ourselves that the time investment is worth the payoff. By doing so, we employ this week’s entry into the Ethical Lexicon: Rational ignorance (ra·tion·al ig·no·rance) noun

The choice to remain uninformed because the costs of becoming educated outweigh the benefits. Time is a resource arguably more precious than money. That’s why, when you face a medical decision, you have to choose whether to spend hours online researching possible treatments or to simply rely on the expertise of your doctor. One approach isn’t necessarily better than the other. It’s about setting priorities and allocating resources. The same principle applies to buying a car, researching a job, or investing in the stock market. You want to reap the greatest rewards, but you also need to efficiently utilize your time. Often, you can’t have it both ways. Ultimately, you need to make a choice.

When emotion kicks in, however, those choices begin to look less like investing and more like gambling. When that happens, rational ignorance becomes willful ignorance. Looking back on disastrous decisions, it’s easy to identify the reasons why things went wrong. Whether individuals, military strategists, voters, or company leaders, we all make mistakes. The real question is whether those mistakes were avoidable and how much effort was invested trying to anticipate them. If we failed to do our due diligence by contemplating potential pitfalls, then we’ve crossed the line from error into negligence. Irreconcilable cultural differences and business philosophies could have alerted Daimler and Chrysler motor companies that their 1998 merger was an ill-fated notion. Similar incompatibility, misrepresentation of assets, and lack of strategic planning led to the failed 2000 marriage of Time Warner and AOL, subsequently tagged “The Most Destructive Merger in History.” And four decades after Coca-Cola reformulated its secret recipe in reaction to a series of dubious consumer taste tests, New Coke remains a catastrophic example of leaping without looking.

All these blunders could have been easily averted. But the frenzied determination to increase profits by staying one step ahead of the competition led decision-makers to rationalize their own willful ignorance. Rather than risk losing the moment, they failed to properly vet plans that eventually proved too good to be true. The first step toward ensuring that our ignorance is rational rather than willful is to recognize the force of cultural inertia working against us. For all the money we spend on advice and consultation to help us choose wisely, the tropes of popular culture relentlessly seduce us to lead with feelings rather than facts: The heart wants what the heart wants.

People won’t remember what you say, but they’ll remember how you make them feel.

We live in a post-truth era.

Don’t confuse things with the facts.

How dare you question someone else’s lived experience. None of this means that we should invalidate feelings, whether those of others or our own. It does mean that emotions are hugely unreliable until they are filtered through the lens of reason. As the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said: “You’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”