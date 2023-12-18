Would you share your office with an orchestra? Soon, you might have to

This past September, an 80-piece orchestra gathered to rehearse in an unusual space: the atrium of an office building in Amsterdam. Apparently, the acoustics were so good that four more orchestras have since elected to rehearse in the space.

The event was facilitated by real estate developer Edge and a new Dutch startup called UseSpace, which acts like a matchmaker between office buildings that have unused or underused space, and organizations that need it. It reflects a shift in the way developers are thinking about the office and the role it can play in society. It also suggests that office buildings can—and probably should—repurpose their dead space for something other than working.

The model could benefit many groups. Companies can engage with the local community (and stakeholders in that community) in a way that is much more tangible than ad dollars. Developers can contribute towards their ESG goals—especially the “S” part—by creating bigger social impact. Groups that need room to run workshops, coaching sessions, sporting events, or even bingo in evenings and on weekends can do just that without committing to long-term rentals. (And as a bonus, landlords can make some cash by transforming hard-to-monetize areas like basements and mechanical floors into revenue-generating facilities—like storage.)

[Photo: Nikkivan Toorn]

Office buildings can finally shed their corporate armor, lower the drawbridge, and let the public in. Finally, these often impenetrable castles, with their cold marble entrances and hostile turn styles, can begin to double as community hubs where people also happen to be working.