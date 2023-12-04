Knowing your ‘why’: The importance of an AI strategy for sustainable, long-term growth

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

According to McKinsey’s “State of AI 2023” survey, published in August of this year, a third of organizations had implemented generative AI (GenAI) tools in at least one business function, and 40% expected to “increase their investment in AI overall” due to the proliferation of potentially useful AI tools. Survey respondents across every industry seemed optimistic about exploring AI’s potential to enable “meaningful changes in their workforce;” the same survey referred to 2023 as AI’s “breakout year.”

Craig Gorsline, chief growth officer at Avanade, asserts that the “breakout” began some time ago. “By 2019 there was already evidence that scaling AI beyond proofs of concept, including machine learning, was having a significant impact on ROI,” he says. Then, the pandemic hit. For many organizations, “enterprise-wide transformation was more focused on the urgent need to survive,” Gorsline recalls. “I wouldn’t say that AI took a backseat or disappeared, but it did get moderated during the pandemic years as other priorities came on the agenda.” Post-pandemic, Gorsline says, we are now at an inflection point of renewed focus on taking advantage of the capabilities AI has to offer—and, “what’s become clear is that those companies that have reattached themselves to an AI-first agenda are thriving in different ways,” Gorsline says. Crucially, AI use itself is not the key driver of these companies’ successes, Gorsline asserts; rather, it is the mindfulness of these companies’ strategies around AI adoption. “AI isn’t necessarily their secret to why they’re thriving,” he says. “But what they’ve done is they’ve established a degree of innovation and AI maturity that is different from those firms that aren’t thriving in this next wave of growth. This is as much about strategy as it is about implementation. And it’s as much about responsibility in the company for setting a vision and direction as it is about the technical agility of the platform. I think that’s a really important understanding.”

READINESS FOR GROWTH So, how can companies prepare to truly capture the value of AI, rather than simply throwing time, money, and resources at new tools? “You need a strategy,” Gorsline emphasizes. “You need to know what you’re going to use AI for, and why you need access and ready availability of the current AI and best-in-class machine learning tools. You’d be surprised by the number of clients we work with that have not invested in the right tool sets.” Gorsline also asserts that companies need to decide whether to build their own bespoke tools in-house or buy from a provider. In addition, Gorsline says, companies keep a laser focus on data compliance. “One of the vitally important parts of AI uptake is data management and governance. You can’t take advantage of everything AI has to offer unless you’ve properly invested in data platform modernization, management practice, and policies,” he admonishes. “You can’t just say, ‘We are AI first.’ You’ve got to go one step back and ask, ‘Are we data first? Are we cloud first?’ You have to have robust strategies for these as well.”

AN EYE ON DATA Many organizations may find themselves encountering data readiness pain points as they ramp up for AI implementation, Gorsline says. “For the last 20 years plus, we’ve been on this journey to achieve digital transformation—and we know that part of becoming digital-first and now cloud-first is driven by data,” he explains. Today, organizations operate on infinitely more data than their predecessors. “And much of that is unstructured data that does not nicely fit into certain cells—it comes through video, through chat, through sentiment analysis.” The need for an AI-ready data strategy comes down to first asking several questions, Gorsline says: “What data do we have? What do we expect to do with the data? And, crucially, how do we treat that data responsibly?”

To Gorsline, responsible data and responsible AI use are inextricable—and there is a dire need, he says, for “platforms that give us the true agility to be able to manage multiple datasets in a unified way.” He notes that Microsoft (one of Avanade’s parent companies) released Fabric—which provides such a unified data platform—in mid-November. “We need these solutions to help us make sense of this disparate and, frankly, very ugly data state,” he says. A MINDFUL APPROACH For companies to grow with AI durably and sustainably, Gorsline recommends not only a clear plan for data readiness but also certain best practices for adoption and implementation.

First, he says, companies need to “invest more to ready their people.” This type of organizational readiness training should include AI literacy and dedicated instruction on responsibly using AI. “Being ‘AI-first’ is about being ‘people-first’—that is a paradigm that you’ve got to get your head around,” he says. “The benefits of AI should not just be measured by minutes saved or efficiency gained. The bigger opportunity is how AI is going to help our companies, and in turn, our people, do their best work. To do this, employees need to learn how to work with AI in their roles. There needs to be a period of preparation and readiness to invest in that support and skill acquisition.” Second, Gorsline says, organizations need to “know their why”—that is, have a clear understanding of how AI implementation will drive sustainable business value. “There is so much excitement around the AI market—you can see it in every conversation and every article,” he says. Instead of simply adopting the most exciting tools just because they exist, “you’ve got to get clear about the why and how that connects to sustained business value. You’ve got to take a breath and make sure you’re clear on what the north star is for the enterprise in getting there.” Third, Gorsline says, companies must encourage organizational curiosity, while prioritizing a responsible AI front. “Responsible AI use involves determining your north star at the same time as your playbook for assessing and dealing with new AI risks,” he says. Gorsline is adamant that companies must have plans to mitigate the security and privacy risks (particularly around data) that are inherent to some of these new tools. “It’s critical to ensure proper governance is in place to scale the behaviors and processes you want,” he says.