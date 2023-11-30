From ideation to operation: finding national security solutions with startups and government agencies

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

Public-sector organizations are searching for innovative technologies to address critical national security problems. Forward-thinking tech companies are developing interesting new products that could be potential solutions. It may seem like a straightforward win-win to forge partnerships between these government agencies and startups, but the process in reality can be slow, cumbersome, and sometimes unsuccessful.

Tech companies often find themselves stuck in limbo as they work to secure enough government funding to move from early innovation to formal R&D activation and, ultimately, to integration and acquisition. This chasm in the U.S. Department of Defense’s innovation-to-acquisition pipeline is so infamous that it has been deemed a “valley of death.” “There’s this belief, both in the government and in startups, that just because the government is interested in innovation and a company shows up with an interesting technology, serendipity is going to happen, and it’s going to suddenly get purchased, at scale,” said Patrick Esposito, president and cofounder of ACME General Corp., a company that helps the DoD and other government organizations form productive relationships with companies building problem-solving technologies. “But there’s a lot of hard work and thought that go into aligning opportunities to success, making sure that a concept can be realized and applied in context.” ACME serves as a connector and translator between tech companies, government stakeholders, and prime contractors, explained Esposito. His team focuses on facilitating the steps necessary for agencies to support, acquire, and implement cutting-edge technologies in ways that produce meaningful outcomes.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“There’s no shortage of interesting emerging technologies that have implications for national security—AI and machine learning, for example,” said Esposito. “And there are obviously some constraints around the ways that those technologies can be used in the public sector. We shouldn’t be loading meaningful data into ChatGPT or Bard. We need to protect the walled gardens where sensitive government data sits and find secure ways to inject AI and machine learning applications, safely, inside.” Emerging technologies can be used in a wide range of national security applications. AI and ML can analyze which tech solutions are apt to solve specific problems, enhance the productivity of different job functions, and improve cybersecurity within devices and systems, including servers, computers, and the Internet of Things. Robotic and autonomous systems have potential uses in drones for visualization, emergency communications, and even replacing humans in high-risk environments. Innovative tech companies also have opportunities to contribute to national security through advancements in functional capabilities, such as climate management and risk mitigation, and critical infrastructure areas, such as energy security and storage.

But both tech leaders and government project managers must learn to navigate significant obstacles to engage the right stakeholders and secure the necessary funding to mature, integrate, and acquire solutions that align with national security needs. “Government organizations have historically put innovation, traditional research and development, and acquisition on their own islands,” said Esposito. “Unfortunately, there isn’t good connectivity between identifying the initial invention and sustaining the R&D to bring that product into a scenario where it can be acquired and inserted into an actual application. It’s important to do the same kind of product-market fit analysis that we do in the private sector—but in the government space, there are rules and regulations that can make the process more difficult.” To overcome these challenges, Esposito recommends creating a user-centric design process that is bottom-up, iterative, and transparent. Tech and government agency leaders should work together to involve diverse stakeholders, from areas including innovation, R&D, integration, and acquisition, to gather a range of insights to inform the design and development activities.