The pandemic made time management harder. Here are 5 tips to take back control of your time

We’ve all heard catchphrases like “work smarter, not harder,” and “don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.” But the reality is, many of us struggle with time management. And we need more than catchphrases to solve this problem.

Ever since the pandemic transformed the way we experience life and work, many workers feel that their sense of time has become distorted. And it’s no wonder: Our workplace is often our home space, our to-do lists seem to grow under an endless onslaught of messages, and our escalating screen time can distract us away from real-life priorities like health, relationships, and hobbies. As business leaders, entrepreneurs, and workers, we need to take back control of how we manage our time. If you’re anything like me, doing so requires an ongoing effort. I’ve spent years honing my toolkit of time management tactics that have empowered me to build both successful businesses and a happy home life. Here are my top five techniques for time management—that don’t even require you to give up your screen time! Be less responsive One of the biggest productivity killers is the urge to respond immediately to inbound messages. And I get it, we all carry devices that make us reachable 24/7. But it’s important to set the expectation that you aren’t always available.

This may not be a popular opinion, but as a leader, I don’t want people responding immediately to my messages. I’d prefer they batch them for review at a time that works for them. For me, this means checking my messages only once a day. I do provide an option to reach me outside of those times, but only if the interruption is truly warranted. Yet, for many of us, incoming messages are often prioritized over deeper tasks. Taking back control means intentionally triaging inbound requests. When you respond right away, or if you’re interrupted by every inbound message, it breaks your flow and eliminates any possibility of deep work. And if you think you’re multitasking, it’s more likely you’re just doing a few things poorly. Now I admit, I often message people at moments that may be inconvenient for others. But I believe that part of managing your own time involves setting boundaries, turning your phone to “do not disturb” and avoiding messages during focus time.

If it matters to you, schedule it For many years, I let my calendar and inbox rule my life. Work meetings got scheduled over workouts and date nights, and last-minute requests took over focused work time. It meant I was less healthy, less happy, and less productive because I was reacting to what others wanted rather than owning my time. Today, I own my calendar. I schedule what’s most important to me first, and everything else has to fit around it or fall by the wayside. I start with exercise time, mental health breaks, family time and work time—in that order. I also schedule date nights so I don’t wind up doomscrolling on the couch instead of connecting with my wife. Think of your calendar as a finite container as opposed to an infinite to-do list. Whatever’s most important to you should go in it. It’s okay to have a to-do list too, but think of it as things you’re not committed to doing until they make it through to your calendar.

And if I’m being honest, I do still doomscroll sometimes, but I make sure it doesn’t come at the cost of the other things I prioritize. Build in buffer time The reality is, even when you’re adhering to your calendared priorities, things will come up. You’ll get an urgent message you can’t ignore, or an event invite you hadn’t planned for. The way around it? Build buffers into your schedule. How much buffer time you’ll need depends on who you are, but I recommend giving yourself 30% to 50% of your calendar at first. That allows you the flexibility to be responsive when you need to, and to be focused—or clock out—when you need to as well.

And remember, the most productive people schedule regular breaks, too. As you get more experienced with this approach, you might be able to reduce that buffer time down to 20% to 30%. Work with a time coach There are plenty of time management gurus who offer systems for taking back your time. I’ve particularly enjoyed Dan Martell’s approach in Buy Back Your Time, and some of David Allen’s tips on Getting Things Done. But reading can only take you so far. A real-life coach can help you walk through your priorities and make realistic assessments for your month, quarter or year. For example, I recently worked with someone who came to me with eight things on their priority list for this quarter. Together we whittled their list down to three priorities and put everything else on a secondary list of passion projects. A coach can give you an invaluable outside perspective not only on what’s realistic to achieve, but also on assessing the best use of your time.

Just say no more often By far the most effective strategy when dealing with time crunches is to just say no. But I realize it doesn’t come easy to a lot of us—especially if you’re a people pleaser. Here’s the thing: If you continuously take on more than you can manage just to make others happy, consider how they will feel if you deliver sub-par results. Confident and intentional time management skills are truly a superpower—especially when you’re being pulled in a thousand directions every day. If you’re struggling to get through your to-do list, or to make time for the deep work that will advance your business, or if you’re losing touch with your personal life, it’s time to take back control of the one precious resource you have.