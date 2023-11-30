Bankrupt Rite Aid is closing another 31 stores: Full list and map of doomed locations

Back in October, Rite Aid announced it would be closing at least 150 stores due to its bankruptcy. You can see those stores here.
But now Rite Aid has revealed it will be closing an additional 31 stores. The news comes via the company’s bankruptcy filings. These store closures impact the states of California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.
Rite Aid has previously posted a FAQ saying that it “will make every effort to ensure [affected customers] have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy.” To make sure the Rite Aid by you is still open, you can use the company's store locator tool here.
A full list of the latest stores marked for closing follows.
California
- 1020 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
- 1350 North Vasco Road Livermore CA 94551
- 4980 Freeport Boulevard Sacramento CA 95822
- 1475 41st Avenue Capitola CA 95010
- 49060 Road 426 Oakhurst CA 93644
- 5747 Kanan Road Agoura CA 91301
- 11230 Donner Pass Road Truckee CA 96161
Connecticut
- 66 Church Street New Haven CT 06510
Maryland
- 1301 East State Street Delmar MD 21875
Michigan
- 1301 West 14 Mile Road Clawson MI 48017
- 3681 Shawnee Road Bridgman MI 49106
Nevada
- 1329 US Hwy 395 North,#1 Gardnerville NV 89410
New Jersey
- 93 Atlantic Boulevard Beachwood NJ 08722
- 121 West Main Street Moorestown NJ 08057
New York
- 335 Route 25A Miller Place NY 11764
- 5825-35 Broadway Bronx NY 10463
- 163 W. Ocean View Avenue Norfolk VA 23503
Ohio
- 5033 Suder Avenue Toledo OH 43611
- 501 Water Street Chardon OH 44024
- 4332 Cleveland Avenue, NW Canton OH 44709
Oregon
- 435 Liberty Street, N.E. Salem OR 97301
- 785 South Columbia River Hwy St. Helens OR 97051
Pennsylvania
- 927 Paoli Pike West Chester PA 19380
- 821 East Bishop Street Bellefonte PA 16823
- 6200 Saltsburg Road Pittsburgh PA 15235
- 2545 Aramingo Avenue. Philadelphia PA 19125
Virginia
- 7601 Granby Street Norfolk VA 23505
- 4501 News Road Williamsburg VA 23188
Washington
- 15801 Pacific Avenue Tacoma WA 98444
- 1628 5th Ave Seattle WA 98101
- 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE Lacey WA 98503