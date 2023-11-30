Bankrupt Rite Aid is closing another 31 stores: Full list and map of doomed locations

Back in October, Rite Aid announced it would be closing at least 150 stores due to its bankruptcy. You can see those stores here .

But now Rite Aid has revealed it will be closing an additional 31 stores. The news comes via the company’s bankruptcy filings. These store closures impact the states of California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

Rite Aid has previously posted a FAQ saying that it “will make every effort to ensure [affected customers] have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy.” To make sure the Rite Aid by you is still open, you can use the company's store locator tool here.

A full list of the latest stores marked for closing follows.