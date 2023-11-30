‘X will be gone’: 5 of the wildest comments from Elon Musk’s off-the-rails DealBook interview

Elon Musk has told fleeing X advertisers to “go fuck yourself” in a wide-ranging interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit yesterday. Even by Musk standards, the X owner and Tesla CEO said some truly wild and cringeworthy things.

“Go fuck yourself”

If there was one takeaway phrase from the entire interview, it was this. Sorkin addressed Musk’s recent endorsement of antisemitic comments and the subsequent fleeing of advertisers from the platform. Musk then interjected to say that he hoped those advertisers stop advertising on the platform. “If someone is trying to blackmail me with advertising—blackmail me with money—go fuck yourself.”

After some nervous and uncomfortable laughter from the audience, Musk then reiterated “Go fuck yourself.”

“Hey, Bob”

It’s rare that you see one world-famous CEO call out another powerful CEO in a public forum, but after the above exchange, Musk quickly added, “Hey, Bob—if you’re in the audience.”