The eggs of the future will be from precision fermentation

Given the ubiquity of eggs in the global food supply, it is no surprise that in the last two decades, we’ve seen egg production almost double in volume. If forecasts hold true, there will be 138 million tons of eggs produced by 2030. This translates to over 2.3 trillion eggs a year. However, the egg ingredient market is undergoing a heavy transition with tightening requirements, supply chain reliability issues, and limited alternatives.

Egg is important because it is versatile and a widely used global animal protein. In food manufacturing, eggs serve for multiple purposes from binding and thicking, to coating and leavening, to emulsifying and foaming. The great “egg-flation” that took place this year caused prices to skyrocket 70% between 2022 and 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to higher-priced chicken feed and an outbreak of bird flu that shook the egg supply chain. The avian flu outbreak, in the U.S. alone, resulted in losses of around 40 million birds and economic costs up to $3 billion. Moreover, the egg production industry was not able to meet the large public commitments of cage-free production. Not only does factory chicken farming suffer greatly from diseases like avian flu—which even has potential to lead to the next human pandemic—but it also causes a massive burden on the planet, including excessive land use, biodiversity loss, environmental pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and water scarcity. Given the world’s love and dependence on eggs, there is a critical need to provide a more sustainable solution.

The flock of the future: Fermented? Egg protein is crucial in our diets, but the laying hens aren’t. The flock of the future may very well be fermented. Advances in technology and a growing resurgence around precision fermentation is changing the landscape of food production and making it possible to manufacture delicious, functional foods like eggs through an entirely animal-free process. And it can have a significant positive impact on planetary, human, and animal health. Precision fermentation is an emerging food technology that uses microbes to produce specific functional food ingredients, some of which traditionally require farm animals. The technological base of precision fermentation is similar to brewing beer and has been used for half a century to produce food vitamins, flavors, enzymes like rennet, or medicines such as insulin. It has only recently been harnessed to produce high-volume ingredients for food. At Onego Bio, we are using a fungus found in the forest, Trichoderma reesei, that our scientists have trained to produce egg protein instead of its own natural enzymes. We’ve been able to create the first animal-free ovalbumin protein (the main protein found in egg whites), through precision fermentation. The result is Bioalbumen, our product that is nature-identical to ovalbumin, the primary protein responsible for most of egg’s functionalities. The powder can directly replace egg white powder and even whole eggs in food recipes. No chickens harmed, no feathers ruffled.

Egg protein produced through precision fermentation is more cost efficient and reduces the environmental footprint by 90% compared to traditional egg production, and results in the same protein. Fermentation also improves yields by 10 times. One kilogram (2.2 pounds) of Bioalbumen powder produces the egg white equivalent of 277 eggs. Other companies are using precision fermentation for food production, too. Many already know about Impossible Foods’s heme protein, which makes a plant-based Impossible Burger that tastes like beef. The Every company produces an ovomucoid protein used in baking, beverages, and foods. Perfect Day makes whey protein from precision fermentation, and New Culture’s animal-free casein is used to make cheese. To ensure safety standards are met for human consumption, some of these products have already have secured FDA clearance and others are expecting to receive a “No Objections Letter” next year. The letter indicates the FDA has accepted that the ingredient can be safely consumed in food products under its GRAS (generally recognized as safe) standards.

Several global organizations are working toward solutions for a more resilient and sustainable food system together. The Precision Fermentation Alliance was formed to serve as an industry voice and global convener for the precision fermentation industry, and Food Fermentation Europe is the European counterpart. The future of precision fermentation It’s the right time for animal-free ingredients. At the same time that the climate and food crisis have really hit humanity’s consciousness, the methods of industrial biotechnology have matured enough that, with the help of microbes, proteins can be produced efficiently in large quantities. A production system such as Trichoderma has demonstrated high performance through decades of use on an industrial level in the enzyme industry. This makes it possible to scale food ingredient production up to industrial levels and reach market price parity in record time. On top of this, many innovations on the Trichoderma production system have been implemented and patented to enable world-class levels of product quality.