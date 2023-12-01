How retailers can attract Gen Z consumers this holiday season

BY Lauren Cooks Levitan and Max Rhodes3 minute read

Gen Z consumers have become a central focus for the retail industry, in large part because they represent an estimated $360 billion of disposable income, a figure that will increase as the younger cohort reaches financial maturity. And while e-commerce is often considered the preferred channel for the world’s first smartphone generation, our research shows that compared to several years ago, the majority of Gen Z adults, 61%, are now more likely to shop at a brick-and-mortar store versus online.

In order to inspire and attract this important rising consumer group, retailers need to rethink how they serve this generation’s needs—particularly how to blend physical stores with online spaces. Here are some ways to do that. Create in-store experiences Despite the worst-case predictions for brick-and-mortar post-pandemic, the ritual of in-person shopping is alive and well. Research from CM Group found that Gen Z shoppers are more likely to seek out brick-and-mortar shopping than any other group. Our own survey backs this up by revealing that a third of Gen Zers make a full day of it when they shop in person, and around 30% prefer to shop in person because they’d rather be with their friends than shop alone. At least part of this is due to being bound to online-only channels during the recent pandemic. For Gen Z, the so-called loneliest generation, offline experiences feed their hunger to be social and satisfy the nostalgic quest for meaning and connection post-pandemic.

Smaller, community-oriented spaces are perfect for enabling connection, and independent retailers have long offered these experiences—like P.F. Candle Co.’s customer workshops in Los Angeles or the Silver Room’s book signing events complete with DJ sets in Chicago. To meet the social needs of Gen Z consumers today, retailers must think about how they can create meaningful experiences and opportunities for connection. For example, they can offer in-store musical entertainment or a festive drink-creation station. Embrace e-commerce as a showroom Gen Z consumers are becoming more discerning shoppers who are focused on extensive “search and discovery” phases before they commit to spending. In fact, data from consumer investment firm Forerunner Ventures revealed that three-quarters of Gen Z consumers reported spending between a few hours and a few days researching an item before buying, and 41% said they gather inspiration by browsing online and then making a purchase in person.

Online shops have become the perfect arena for independent retailers with small brick-and-mortar footprints to widen the scope of their in-store display. Chicago-based local goods shop Humboldt House launched a thoughtfully curated, well-designed e-commerce site to complement its community-oriented physical space. Despite having a small team, hiring a social media manager helped cultivate the shop’s Instagram following, which has now grown to nearly 40,000 followers. The account is full of reminders that shoppers can browse online 24/7—perfect for Chicago winters—in addition to shopping in store. On the e-commerce site, customers find a gallery-like experience with beautiful collections of products and stunning merchandise displays. Retailers should think about their online spaces as channels to spark inspiration, creating holiday lookbooks, mood boards, or gift guides. Blend online and offline spaces For Gen Z, retail is most powerful when brick-and-mortar and digital spaces are combined to create a hybrid shopping experience. It’s why, according to Faire’s survey, the majority of Gen Z adults plan to shop for gifts with both online and brick-and-mortar retailers this holiday season.

Savvy independent retailers are increasingly using channels like TikTok to tie together their online and in-person spaces, as with Illinois-based retailer the Neighborhood Trading Co., whose videos focus less on standard product recommendations and more on teasing imagery of the store’s social atmosphere to inspire people to come visit. The TikTok account, which has grown to nearly 1 million followers, is now a core part of the shop’s retail strategy and a key driver for new foot traffic. Retailers can bring their physical presence online through social media channels to create more consumer engagement—for example, livestreaming an in-store holiday gift-wrapping workshop, or walking viewers through the recommended top gifts of the season. In the next 10 to 15 years, as more members of this generation enter adulthood and reach financial maturity, their shopping habits will increasingly shape brick-and-mortar and online retail.