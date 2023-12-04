Think your annual performance review is a waste? Ask your boss this question

BY Art Markman2 minute read

Most organizations do some kind of annual performance review as part of the HR process. Sadly, at many organizations, this review has little value for either the employer or the employee. The review may not provide much valuable feedback to support growth, and it’s often used to justify whatever change in compensation of title the organization wants to bestow on a particular employee for the next year.

Unless you’re sitting in a significant leadership position, there may not be much you can do to change the overall structure of these evaluations. Still, you can make this reflective process more valuable for yourself. To make that happen, there are two things you need to do. First, regardless of what you are asked to do, take a clear-eyed look at your performance over the past year. List your key job functions and assess how you did. Don’t be modest about acknowledging the great things you accomplished over the past year, and don’t shy away from acknowledging what could have gone better. After assessing the key job functions, make a second list of the knowledge, skills, and attitudes you think you need to develop to improve. Knowledge may involve facts and information about your organization, your clients, or domains of expertise that you have not yet mastered. Skills are things you need to learn how to do in order to enhance your job performance. Attitudes involve feelings and orientations toward aspects of your work that you may need to develop. For example, if you’re annoyed that certain colleagues cannot do their jobs well, consider developing an attitude for helping them grow; this helps you view their limitations as an opportunity rather than as simply a frustration.

Once you have done your self-assessment, you’re ready to ask the key question. Let your supervisor know your long-term goals and your ideas about what you need to learn, and then ask for their opinion on whether you were accurate in characterizing your strengths and weaknesses, as well as whether you are right about how to improve. The aim of this exercise is to improve your capacity to improve. Something experts are good at: recognizing the flaws in their performance and knowing what they need to learn and practice to get better. That enables them to continue to advance proactively rather than wait to be told what they’re doing wrong. Of course, if you ask for feedback about your self-assessment and improvement plan, you have to be prepared to hear that you missed something important. Often—particularly early in your career or early in a new role—you are unaware of what you don’t know. By asking what you need to do to improve, you are giving yourself the chance to see you from the perspective of someone in a more advanced role in the organization. As a result, you get a window into how your knowledge, skills, and attitudes look to someone in a role you may aspire to.