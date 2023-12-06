The anatomy of the new luxury home

BY MICHAEL ALTNEU FOR COLDWELL BANKER4 minute read

When you think of a luxury home today, different images may come to mind: sprawling mansions, sky-high penthouses, private islands, or historic estates.

However, a luxury home does not just mean a large floor plan or a perfectly designed interior. Luxury homeowners carefully select custom details and features that add pleasure and convenience to their everyday lives, heightening the comfort of their homes. As luxury consumers design and meticulously craft their dream home, top agents who live and breathe luxury are there to guide the way. At Coldwell Banker, our Global Luxury Property Specialists encounter spectacular products and design every day that elevate the world’s most desirable homes above the rest of the property market. This year, our agents are bringing this expertise to life through Best of the Best, the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand’s inaugural guide to the most popular luxury home trends, amenities, and in-demand brands.

Carefully curated from insights by some of the world’s leaders in luxury real estate, Best of the Best is putting a new perspective on the room features of the in-demand luxury home – one that is being defined as a sanctuary, a retreat; and one that is enhancing the quality of day-to-day life. CHEF’S KITCHENS WILL HAVE YOU SAYING “YES, CHEF” TO YOUR LUXURY HOME They say food is the way to someone’s heart, and the kitchen is the heart of the whole home, where everyone tends to congregate. According to our Luxury Property Specialists, 72% say the chef’s kitchen, designed and equipped to satisfy the needs of a professional chef, with the most up-to-date appliances and features, is the most popular home amenity among luxury homeowners.

The benefits of having a chef’s kitchen go beyond learning new culinary skills and preparing tasty meals at home. 44% of our Luxury Property Specialists say that leading trends in luxury kitchens are having double-duty islands, allowing for ample space to move around without bumping into others. Statement hoods, paneled refrigerators, smart appliances, and slab countertops are also popular amenities in chef’s kitchens that affluent consumers enjoy. Chef’s kitchens are redefining the very concept of what it means to prepare food at home, providing not only a heightened culinary experience, but also helping to foster social connections.

BRINGING THE INDOORS OUT: A KEY TREND IN TODAY’S LUXURY OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES With countless benefits to our physical and emotional health, it’s no wonder that there’s a growing shift in home design to incorporate more outdoor living spaces. In fact, 66% of our Luxury Property Specialists say the biggest trend in luxury outdoor spaces is the merging of indoor and outdoor living. With outdoor living areas, there’s the ability to add an increased sense of flow where these spaces serve as a continuation of the home sanctuary and create larger social areas for guests to gather. Our luxury specialists are seeing their clients incorporate popular vacation-inspired luxury outdoor amenities like water features and fire pits (57%) and outdoor living rooms (40%). Blending indoor and outdoor living is redefining what it means to experience the outdoors and take in fresh air without leaving the comfort of home, while having more space to nurture relationships with loved ones.

SPA DAY, EVERY DAY Luxury consumers are prioritizing self-care and overall health and wellness, and their dream homes are reflecting those preferences. Spa-like bathrooms are hugely popular; they serve as one’s very own personal oasis—a unique sanctuary within the overall home. That feeling of relaxation is here to stay, where the bathroom is now an area where one can disconnect from the outside world. According to our Luxury Property Specialists, the top two luxury bathroom trends are having freestanding soaking tubs (52%) and hydrotherapy showers (41%). Elevating the wellness experience, spa-design elements, heated floors, and saunas are also popular amenities for affluent consumers.

Spa-like bathrooms allow one to personalize their experience, which is the very definition of luxury. ADVANCED SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY SHAPING TODAY’S LUXURY HOME Where technology was once seen as fun to use, it’s now a necessary component of everyday life, working behind the scenes to create an efficient and thriving lifestyle. Privacy, security features, and smart home technology are important for luxury consumers, according to our Luxury Property Specialists. The top two luxury smart home tech amenities are having fully integrated home systems (62%) and smart thermostats (54%).