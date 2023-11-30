Detroit’s road of the future will charge your car as you drive on it

BY Nate Berg3 minute read

The future of electric vehicle charging could be hiding below the asphalt of a Detroit street. For the first time in the U.S., EV-charging technology has been embedded in a public roadway.

[Photo: City of Detroit] Built into a quarter-mile stretch of a street outside downtown Detroit, the EV-charging road is a test of an emerging technology known as magnetic resonance induction, which uses a coil of copper wire embedded in the street to transfer electricity from the grid to electric vehicles passing overhead. An on-board receiver pulls in that electricity, typically in low amounts, to provide the battery a continuous charge. [Photo: City of Detroit] Built by the Israeli company Electreon in partnership with the city of Detroit and the Michigan Department of Transportation, the EV-charging roadway is an invisible and passive alternative to the standard plug-in charging systems most EVs rely on. Located at Michigan Central, a mobility-focused innovation district built around Detroit’s former central train station, the EV-charging road will be a test bed for expanding the technology and readying it for a public release in the coming years. [Photo: City of Detroit] To mark the opening of the road, Electreon conducted a test run of a van equipped with its induction charging technology. Amit Summer-Galai, Electreon’s program manager, was standing by as the van set off down a section of road marked every 20 feet or so with white dots, indicating the location of the embedded charging coils. When the van starts driving, a graph on Summer-Galai’s laptop lights up with green bumps. Each shows the amount of charge being delivered as the van drives over the individual charging segments below the asphalt, between 10 and 15 kilowatts. That’s about the equivalent of a Level 2 electric vehicle charger, which is typically used to charge an EV overnight.

[Photo: City of Detroit] According to Summer-Galai, this technology isn’t intended to do away with plug-in charging systems. Rather, it’s a tool that can augment the way EVs are charged, especially those within fleets or running similar routes. The system, which will eventually expand to a 1-mile loop around Michigan Central, will be used primarily for a shuttle bus carrying passengers from a parking garage to several buildings in the area. For this use case, Summer-Galai says the constant feed of energy from the wireless charging system is an ideal solution. “This is enough for a shuttle. It could run indefinitely without ever needing to stop for a charge,” he says. Future uses for the technology include powering delivery vehicles and city buses, which Electreon already does in Tel Aviv. Such systems have their downsides. A research paper published in the journal Energies notes that the cost of implementing inductive charging systems is a major impediment, along with the complications related to road maintenance and repaving that can damage or destroy such embedded systems.

[Photo: Electreon] Summer-Galai says Electreon’s system is protected from damage and won’t stop working if one piece of the chain of chargers is cut off somehow. “It’s not like a string of Christmas lights,” he says. “There’s a lot of redundancy built in.” The potential for this type of charging system is widespread, particularly in places like ports, which have a lot of on-site truck traffic, or in the set routes of shuttles and transit systems. The bigger impact, though, may be further downstream. Summer-Galai notes that the constant charge made possible by embedded systems like Electreon’s could allow EVs to use smaller batteries, lowering their cost, weight, and environmental impact. “They can become more efficient,” he says.