Calling out unconscious bias, one sexist slight at a time

BY Michelle Edelman4 minute read

About a year before I bought the Peter Mayer ad agency, I went to a client meeting with the then-CEO. As we entered the conference room, three of our clients stood up to greet us.

I plugged in my laptop and all eyes turned to the screen. I was the main presenter and, as is so often the case, the only woman in the room. We had some tough but interesting and productive conversations about moving their faltering brand forward. As the presentation morphed into discussion, I noticed that the clients only made eye contact with my male boss. It was incredibly odd. They would look him in the eye and ask him a question that I was clearly meant to answer. Okay, let me clarify. It was odd, but it happens all the time. As we got up to leave, the lead client shook our hands and thanked us. He said: “Thank you, Mark, and ma’am.”

Ma’am? He knew my name. Really? Ma’am? The ma’am may have been respectful, but it stripped me of my identity. My husband’s best friend, a three-beer philosopher, pointed out what should have been obvious: “It’s because you are a chick. You know, a tomato, hottie, skirt, doll, dish, peach, broad.” And there it was. I had not thought about how some people just can’t get over the packaging. When I tried to think of male equivalent monikers, I only came up with suit, buck, dude. ChatGPT and Google drew blanks.

Then I realized how pervasive this perspective is—for all of us. Guys and dolls. Man and wife. Mark and ma’am. All this rides pretty far back in our consciousness, where choices are imprinted so deeply in our definition of ourselves and each other that we just roll with them without thinking. Ask both men and women to describe a man in the C-suite. He’ll be described as a go-getter, an excellent analyst, a strong decision-maker. That man’s female counterpart will register as empathetic, collaborative, creative. And while more “female” characteristics are lauded for men, (it’s the icing on their cake), the same ones diminish women—especially women in charge. Will she be decisive, make the hard, unpopular decisions? Will she run a sound company? Though these soft snipes may not be said to your face, when you pursue funding, the question for women is, What is your operational track record? While the one for men is, What is your vision? We are still not there.

So, in my first year in this 1% club of women independent-agency owners, I’ve learned that the glass ceiling isn’t the only thing we have to break. We have to kick some habits too. We still don’t see all the barriers, even ones right in front of us. We still don’t make our own rules. Here are some tips: Don’t stick around a company like you’re stuck in a bad relationship So many of us feel the unfair pressure to work harder, smarter, faster, and longer than the men to achieve the same success. So I say, screw it being unfair. Be undeniably better. And if he gets promoted, it’s time to break up. Don’t stick around a company like no one else will ever love you. The best way to get more women in the room with us is to help put them there Most senior executives know the loneliness and awkwardness of being the only woman in many rooms. So, what are we doing to bridge the gap? We all have women direct reports and colleagues. Mentor them. Take the time with them—especially if they are building a family, they have been socialized to worry that they are falling behind at both. There’s no right solution for how to live life. But we can help with career progress: If you’ve done it, share it, help people share theirs. Normalize it.

Beware of shifting contexts and subconscious messages In marketing and advertising, 68% of the workforce is women. But just last year, 54.5% of ads featuring women portrayed them in domestic settings. Ads with women in professional settings dropped 60% from 2021 to 2022. Think of what that means. The same industry that is trying to give opportunity is subconsciously narrowing the field. WT actual F? Call that out. Be unapologetically yourself Own how you show up. Curate it. If you want women depicted outside the traditional sense, be that woman. Be an icon. Reject femininity or embrace it. Bring your own personal sense of strength, whatever that is. Just please don’t try to be a male exec in female packaging. We already tried that in the ’80s, and it did not work. Though I do miss the shoulder pads. Change the world, one human at a time This takes me back to my ma’am moment. After working through the stages of grief, I emailed my client and asked him to coffee. I told him I wanted to talk about that meeting. When we met, I asked him why he addressed Mark by name but not me. I could see his discomfort, and that he didn’t even recall this occurrence. Of course not. That’s the nature of unconscious bias.