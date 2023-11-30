Apple’s apps of the year include a hiking guide, a unique streaming service, and more

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled its picks for the top apps and games of 2023, highlighting a collection that focuses heavily on personal exploration and growth.

Apps honored in platform-specific categories included the outdoor exploration tool AllTrails for iPhone, the workout guide SmartGym for Apple Watch, beauty planning app Prêt-à-Makeup for iPad, and the arthouse-adjacent film streamer Mubi for Apple TV. Only in the Mac category, where the award went to photo-editing tool Photomator, did the company choose a traditional productivity tool.

Apple also gave out awards for games on each of its platforms and honored five apps for “cultural impact.” Here’s a complete list of its picks:

Apps