Apple’s apps of the year include a hiking guide, a unique streaming service, and more

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled its picks for the top apps and games of 2023, highlighting a collection that focuses heavily on personal exploration and growth.
Apps honored in platform-specific categories included the outdoor exploration tool AllTrails for iPhone, the workout guide SmartGym for Apple Watch, beauty planning app Prêt-à-Makeup for iPad, and the arthouse-adjacent film streamer Mubi for Apple TV. Only in the Mac category, where the award went to photo-editing tool Photomator, did the company choose a traditional productivity tool.
Apple also gave out awards for games on each of its platforms and honored five apps for “cultural impact.” Here’s a complete list of its picks:
Apps
- iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails, from AllTrails.
- iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template.
- Mac App of the Year: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.
- Apple TV App of the Year: Mubi, from Mubi.
- Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.
Games
- iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail, from COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.
- iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play, from Snapbreak Games.
- Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P, from NEOWIZ.
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, from Sunblink.
Cultural Impact
- Pok Pok from Pok Pok
- Proloquo from AssistiveWare
- Too Good To Go from Too Good To Go
- Unpacking from Humble Bundle
- Finding Hannah from Fein Games
As part of an Apple’s briefing, leaders from AllTrails, Mubi, and food waste minimization app Too Good to Go spoke to Fast Company about how their apps came to be and where they’re headed.