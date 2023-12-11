The new, sci-fi ways AI will radically redesign airports

Airports today are shaped like dumbbells. One end of the dumbbell is for ticketing and checked bags. The opposite end is where the gates are located along with restaurants and shops. The thin middle between the two ends is for security screening, which separates the “landside” of the airport from its “airside.”

[Image: Teague]

This airport shape has become more pronounced in the past two decades, mainly because of security screening apparatuses. But artificial intelligence is poised to subvert that shape, first by creating new ways for people to interact with existing airport infrastructure, then by challenging the traditional landside-airside barrier, and, finally, enabling all-new design approaches to the physical and digital footprints of airports. Here’s how those changes will unfold in the next five, 10, and 20 years.

[Image: Teague]

Five Years from Now: Early Negotiations with Infrastructure

Airports have historically told you what they are doing: a giant flight information display system or series of gate announcements is the airport broadcasting its operations. What you are doing as a passenger is extracting relevant information and maneuvering those operations. This power dynamic between what an airport is doing and what a passenger is doing is changing, though, and becoming far more collaborative. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), passengers can make “spot saver” appointments for security screenings, skipping the lines and avoiding any anxiety about getting through checkpoints ahead of flight times. Also at SEA, passengers parking their vehicles can use an automated parking guidance system to find open spots faster. In each instance, the airport is improving its efficiency by allowing passengers to interact with infrastructure more directly.

[Image: Teague]

Add five years to these types of innovations, and it’s easy to imagine even more personalized interactions with existing airport infrastructure. SEA’s sensor- and beacon-powered automated parking guidance system will integrate with passengers’ AI-powered hearables and wearables through highly personalized voice-based interactions like “What parking garage floor and aisle has the most open spots nearest to an elevator?” Extending that level of integration to airport partners, such as restaurateurs and ground transportation providers, will position the airport as a broker of services and enable passenger queries such as “What restaurants in concourse B have tables available right now?” and “What’s the least expensive ride that’ll be available when I exit the terminal?” Some of these integrations will create lead-generation revenue for the airport as well.