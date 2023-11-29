A Bitcoin transaction uses as much water as a backyard swimming pool, according to new research

BY Chris Stokel-Walker2 minute read

It was meant to revolutionize finance, and free us all from the tyranny of centralized control of our banking. But it turns out, Bitcoin just might end up killing our planet.

That’s the findings of a new study by Alex de Vries, a researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, who has put forward an estimate for how much water is consumed every time someone buys, sells, or mines Bitcoin on the blockchain. Writing in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability, de Vries calculated that in 2021 mining Bitcoin consumed more than 1,600 gigaliters of water worldwide, with every single transaction on the blockchain using 16,000 liters of water—6.2 million times more than is used every time we swipe a credit card to pay for something. Water is used in these transactions to cool the computer equipment used to mine Bitcoin, as well as to cool the power plants that supply the electricity for those computers. “In order to generate electricity, you also need a lot of water to cool the fossil fuel-based power plants,” he explains.

Only between 10% and 20% of the water usage involved with every Bitcoin transaction is direct—that is, used to cool the equipment that actually mines the Bitcoin, says de Vries. The remainder is the transaction’s indirect footprint, where water is used elsewhere along the supply chain. “Water footprint is a very important, but often overlooked, environmental cost of computing systems, including AI and Bitcoin,” says Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside, who tries to track the water impact of various technologies. Ren was not involved in the Cell Reports Sustainability study. Ren welcomes the paper putting forward a concrete estimate of the overall water footprint of Bitcoin. “The operational water footprint for server and power-plant cooling is already huge,” he says. “If we further factor in the embodied water footprint for manufacturing Bitcoin servers, the total water footprint could be easily doubled. But, at this point, there’s been very little, if any, data available for the embodied water footprint.”