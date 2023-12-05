AI: A small country with big ambitions

BY AUSTRIAN BUSINESS AGENCY3 minute read

Professor Josef “Sepp” Hochreiter is a man with a vision: He wants to set up a “large scale artificial intelligence ecosystem” in the city of Linz, ultimately aiming for the creation of an “Austrian ChatGPT.”

As one of the world’s leading experts in the field of artificial intelligence, Hochreiter knows what he is talking about. He was involved in the development of the long short-term memory (LSTM), laying the ground for artificial intelligence as we know it today. He and his team conduct research in the field of deep learning at the Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Linz Institute of Technology (LIT), facilitating the industrial use of AI. Recently he received the German Artificial Intelligence Award.” A THRIVING AI ECOSYSTEM Already today, the city of Linz is home to a thriving AI ecosystem, with the LIT the most prominent protagonist, but definitely not the only one. A good example is the international success story of deep tech company Dynatrace. Set up in 2005 by its three founders in Linz, this pioneer among Austrian startups has grown into a global leader with more than 4,200 staff worldwide. Dynatrace uses hypermodal AI—a combination of predictive, causal, and generative AI—in a unified platform to enable their vision of a world where software works perfectly. So, why Linz? The capital of the federal state of Upper Austria provides a highly livable and workable environment for startups and established players alike. With just 200,000 inhabitants, Linz is big enough to feel bustling, yet small enough to make networking easy. The existing network is hands-on and anything but closed shop. In fact, one of the characteristics of Linz’s AI scene is its strong diversity as evidenced by a female founder percentage of nearly 40%. In the field of AI this is particularly important as prejudices and discrimination easily find their way into the systems, mostly without their authors’ knowledge or intention. Diverse teams help avoid this pitfall.

Part of the allure from a corporate perspective is the “more for less” proposition when it comes to living in Austria. Both Austria and its cities regularly do exceedingly well in international quality of life rankings, at a comparatively low cost of living. Many Austrian founders and heads of HR state that in terms of attracting talent they are able to rival international companies that offer salaries twice as high. At the end of the day, when every bill has been paid, individuals and families living in Linz, Vienna, or other Austrian cities can put more money aside than their colleagues in places like Paris, Amsterdam, or San Francisco. WORLD-CLASS RESEARCH LOCATION However, the driving force of the Austrian AI ecosystem is research, looping back to Hochreiter and his aims. In a highly competitive environment, his ambitious objectives would not be realistic without government backing. In fact, to bolster research activities, Austria pays an uncapped research premium of 14% of R&D expenditures to researching companies. This not only applies to in-house research but also contract research, staff costs, and more. The premium can be combined with attractive direct fundings for R&D projects. In this way, about €1 billion in funding has been paid out in recent years. Austria has emerged as a frontrunner in the field of AI education. Thanks to its cutting-edge educational system, renowned universities and research institutions, as well as a thriving technology industry, Austria provides an ideal environment to fully harness the potential of AI. The close collaboration between academia and the business sector allows students to benefit from hands-on projects and interdisciplinary partnerships, enhancing Austria’s position as a leading hub for AI education. With three highly selective research sites called ELLIS units, Austria boasts the highest density per capita of any EU country for European Laboratories of Learning and Intelligent Systems. In addition to the LIT, these are the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA), near Vienna.

advertisement