What OpenAI’s tumult can teach us about employee loyalty

Much has been written already about the recent OpenAI roller coaster—in which the board tried, and ultimately failed, to oust cofounder and CEO Sam Altman. This was no doubt a moment in tech leadership that will go down in history, and it’s already drawn many comparisons to Steve Jobs’s ouster from Apple in 1985.

As a founder and investor myself, I found there are many interesting threads to the story, but I want to focus on one that struck me: the importance of employee loyalty. As an investor, there are many different types of risks I take when I back a company: Will the technology work? Will there be demand from the market? Are there macroeconomic factors that could impede their growth? And most importantly, is this the right founder to pull this off? Time and again, the founder question turns out to be of the utmost importance. To bring a startup from the seedling of an idea into a full-fledged thriving business, it takes a certain type of visionary who can run through walls. And it takes someone who can build and inspire a formidable team around them.

When OpenAI was recently valued at reportedly more than $80 billion, that valuation was arguably tied to the business assets, the company’s unique IP, and its position as market leader in what many believe will be the biggest tech wave of our time, AI. But in the wake of the board’s decision to fire Altman, OpenAI employees banded together against the move. They published a letter, stating “We are unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment, and care for our mission and employees.” If Altman was out, then the signatories were out, too, and would be following him to Microsoft. In mere hours, over 700 employees—or more than 90% of OpenAI’s workforce—signed. So what is an $80 billion company worth without any employees? We’ve all heard the adage that “a company is only as good as its people” (echoed by OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati during her brief tenure as interim CEO), and I think this moment will go down in tech history as a key example of this principle.

There’s a big lesson in this for all leaders—especially those who want to believe that their employees would do the same and follow them into the abyss. Building a team around a mission is essential. Yes, there are myriad things that influence someone’s decision to stay at a company, but mission tops the list. If you turn your back on the mission, if the team doesn’t have crystal clear clarity on what the mission is, or if teams are rowing toward different missions, you have a fragile company and fractured leadership. So how do you do this effectively? This topic has come up time and again on my podcast, in which I talk to the best founders across the globe. Here are a few bits of wisdom that are helpful reminders to all leaders in this critical business moment.

Protect your mission “The most important thing is [to] protect the mission at the center of what you do. The ‘why’ is so important.” —Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine Clearly define the problem you’re solving “I think this is super important for any mission-driven entrepreneur. [We do] not exist because we wanted to have a company; we exist to fix the problem.” —Josh Reeves, Gusto Be honest about the journey “I think when the problem is meaningful enough, you’re just going to keep going. And as long as you’re making progress, and as long as you’re being intellectually honest about what still doesn’t work, that pulls people along with you. And that’s a virtuous cycle, because that support is needed for an entrepreneur to keep going, both on an emotional level and on a financial level.” —Gene Berdichevsky, Sila Nanotechnologies