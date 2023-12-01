How to speak with authority in any presentation

BY Janine MacLachlan2 minute read

During my communications training workshops, always ask what skill people plan to use right away to get their point across. Invariably, people talk about skills which can help them form stronger statements that support their key points. In my experience, the most valuable skill to do so is the ability to speak with authority.

This is something I learned from a client who was a brand manager at Procter & Gamble. “I tell my team to say it with authority. If we make a mistake, we can fix it later,” they said. The importance of learning how to speak with authority has stayed with me throughout my career as a communications executive and now as a speaker trainer. Let’s break down what it means to speak with authority: Watch your tone Did your parents ever tell you to “watch your tone” when you were a teenager? There’s a lot of wisdom in this expression. During a recent five-hour drive to visit my family, I listened to a lot of talk radio and podcasts. One thing I learned over the course of this journey is that the angry person loses. When giving a presentation, it’s great to show enthusiasm, but when you lose your composure and let anger take over, it diminishes your credibility.

Speak for listening In order to speak with authority, I recommend that people craft their presentation with listeners in mind. Novice presenters sometimes pack their speech with too much information. In doing so, they often forget how to unveil the information in a way that people will remember. Stick with no more than three key points. You can even count them off on your fingers to help people follow along. Remember the power of the pause Pausing will help your audience absorb your information and demonstrate that you have the confidence to not rush through your material. When people are reading, they can go back and review a paragraph if they didn’t catch a point right away. But when listening to a presentation, people can easily lose the narrative thread. In addition to helping your audience follow your thread, you can add dramatic effect by pausing to repeat key phrases that you want people to remember. Pause in between your key points. Use muscular language One of the challenges for some novice speakers is they come across as too timid in their recommendations. Remember that you’re in the room for a reason, and you deserve respect. So speak with authority. Instead of saying “I think we could do this,” or “Perhaps,” say “I recommend we do this. Let me tell you why.” By leveraging these declarative sentences, you demonstrate that you have a district opinion, which you are laying out with confidence.