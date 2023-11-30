Why trash talk can actually be good business

BY Rafi Kohan7 minute read

It feels intuitive that talking trash would up the ante in a competitive encounter. If you’re talking a big game, you don’t want to look like a fool by not backing it up. On the flip side, if an opponent is talking smack, you want to shut that mother up. Former NBA great Ben Wallace was describing the clarifying effect of a trash-talking opponent when he said, “Now you’re both in that spotlight.”

And science agrees. Jeremy Yip is an assistant professor of management at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, a research scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and kind of obsessed with trash talk. “I grew up in Canada, which is a place that is known for civility and politeness,” says Yip. “But then you went to a hockey rink, and it just got thrown out the window.” A few years back, Yip conducted a series of studies, in partnership with two Wharton professors, that explored trash talk in the workplace—or what they termed competitive incivility. As Yip explains, “There is a lot of evidence suggesting that incivility is harmful and should be avoided, but there really wasn’t any understanding about the function of incivility or the different consequences of incivility when it is expressed in a competitive setting.” Their research, which focused on employees of Fortune 500 companies, and was published in a 2018 issue of the academic journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, aimed to rectify that. What they found goes a long way to explain why trash talk can be such a potent tool. Namely, it “raises the psychological stakes” of competition.

It was this relational component of trash talk that was of particular interest to Yip. “This type of communication, it shifts how we view the relationship with our opponent,” he says. “We no longer just see that person as a mere opponent, but we see that person as a rival.” This is important because rivalry relationships are defined by their increased stakes. It’s why rivals try harder, take more risks, and are more prone to unethical behavior. Against a rival, it’s not just about winning and losing; we are also competing for our sense of identity, status, and self-worth. “Rivalry is all about comparing,” says Cody T. Havard, a professor of sport commerce at the University of Memphis, whose research focuses on rivalry in sport. “We all want to feel good about ourselves, and one way to do that is through comparison and competition.” Or as Yip and his coauthors put it in their research paper, “rivalry increases the subjective significance of competitive outcomes.” In the presence of trash talk, competitors feel they have more on the line—both more to gain and more to lose. Fans, too.

After all, there’s nothing inherently meaningful about an athletic event, despite what supporters of teams like the Yankees and Red Sox might insist. We inject those contests with significance, based on the stories we tell ourselves about what those organizations and their players represent with regard to things like regional pride, cultural identity, or personal legacy. What Yip discovered is that trash talk is effectively a cheat code for imbuing a competition with that kind of drama, for endowing it with meaning. It is, in the words of the New York Times Magazine, in 1993, “a permanent doubling of the stakes.” Really, it’s borderline existential. As Steven Kotler writes, in reference to Nietzsche, in The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer, “If God is dead, and there’s no divine meaning to life, then we need to make our own meaning.” Trash talk does exactly that. It contributes to the stakes of a narrative we’re all constructing together from whole cloth, and it gives people a reason to care, like a teary-eyed Dusty Rhodes. It also happens to be terrific for marketing purposes. Put a couple of guys in a wrestling ring, and . . . meh, what else is on?

But have them start talking smack to each other, and suddenly it has the potential to become Achilles versus Hector. A battle of epic proportions. Havard sees this promotional instinct throughout the sports world, from hometown radio programs that introduce opposing teams to local fans via “reasons to hate” segments to newly minted rivalry games in college football, like the Battle Line Rivalry between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers, which was only introduced in 2014 after Missouri switched into a new athletic conference. In the 1980s, a decade of immense growth for the NBA, the league largely staked its marketing efforts on the perceived rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. “Rivalry is an important part of promoting the product,” says Havard. “And if you can have that kind of tension, that makes those particular games more interesting.” Kosha Irby has plenty of experience adding “that kind of tension” to matchups. Now the chief marketing officer for Clemson University’s athletic department, Irby served previously as CMO for Professional Bull Riders and spent the better part of a decade earlier in his career running live WWE shows. But his most challenging assignment was as team president for the Memphis Express of the then-upstart (and now-defunct) Alliance of American Football, where he had no built-in fan base and spent week after week conjuring up potential new rivalries. “Your goal is to try to create a choice, to create some dichotomous situation, where people now have a vested interest in seeing an outcome,” Irby explains. “This is the art of rivalry creation. You have to find the stitch that makes that rivalry matter.” It could be good versus evil, or big versus small, or offense versus defense, or anything else, really. The specifics are almost irrelevant, as long as you offer folks a choice. “Whatever it may be, you just pull at that stitch until you unravel a story that people can wrap themselves into.”

Until people pick a side. Today, that truism is the basis for entire genres of popular entertainment, from reality television to talking-head debate shows, in which sports and political pundits scream from either side of an issue, ensuring the constant production of conflict with small matters blown up to grand proportion. (Of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, who used to yell at each other on ESPN’s First Take, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco says, “Those guys. That’s a wrestling promo. That’s a wrestling show.”) You can find the same tendencies online, where corporate social-media accounts try to gain followers by serving up snark and starting Twitter wars and where everyone else scrolls to catch up on the latest celebrity feuds and rap beefs. Multiple hip-hop artists have alleged they were offered large sums of money and record deals if they were willing to write diss tracks about Nicki Minaj as a way to gain notoriety. The idea of starting a feud for marketing purposes—that is, using trash talk not just as a tool of psychological manipulation, but also as a tool of public manipulation—is not new, according to actor, author, and comedy historian Wayne Federman. He tells me about the on-air hostilities between Edgar Bergen’s ventriloquist dummy Charlie McCarthy and W. C. Fields, which began on Bergen’s radio show in the summer of 1937, by way of example. “It was wild. They would hurl insults back and forth,” he says. “Audiences ate it up.” Another famous (and fake) feud kicked off between radio comedians Jack Benny and Fred Allen around that same time, in December 1936, and lasted for years, as listeners continually tuned back in to see how one would respond to the other’s latest gibe, per Federman. “Benny and Allen sort of stumbled into their feud, and it became an extraordinary promotion for both of their shows,” he says. “It was a big thing.”

Such promotional tricks work for athletes, too—and not just for those in combat sports. Take Shaquille O’Neal. The seven-foot center wasn’t much of a shit-talker on the basketball court, by most accounts, but he was never afraid to talk mess when reporters put a microphone in his face. In the early 2000s, for instance, Shaq maintained a running feud with Mark Cuban, the outspoken new owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Through the media, the two men aimed constant barbs at each other, with Cuban attacking Shaq’s poor free-throw shooting and Shaq dismissing Cuban as unworthy, dubbing him “Little Mark” and “the little guy that won the lottery.” Shaq and Cuban were rewarded for their efforts with headlines that found the previously bland Lakers-Mavericks matchup to be suddenly “full of intrigue.” Shaq made little secret of his intent. Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman tells me “there was always a wink” with Shaq’s smack talk, while Howard Beck, who covered the team during that time for the Los Angeles Daily News, says the big man would go so far as to tell him outright, “It’s all marketing, brother.”