Bosses, beware: These 5 behaviors give your employees the ‘ick’

BY Emily Killham

You’ve heard of the “ick” in a romantic context: little quirks or behaviors that suddenly repulse your date? Icks tend to be harmless and specific, if not irrational. Examples include: confidently and loudly singing the wrong lyrics, referring to yourself in the third person, having a photo of yourself as your lock screen, not knowing where the queue starts, or talking with sauce around your mouth.

Unfortunately, the dating world isn’t the only place where you can give someone the ick. Our survey of 1,500 managers and 1,500 employees uncovered all kinds of icks managers are unknowingly committing in the workplace. While there’s no one right way to be a good boss, the research shows that bad bosses share lots of common icky behavior. What makes these behaviors “icks,” and not just annoying habits, is the disconnect between what managers and employees see as traits of a good boss. The ill-fated boyfriend thinks he’s a hero for asking, “Sorry, are you in line?” In reality, he’s embarrassing himself, his date, and the entire restaurant. In the same way, employees and managers perceive and rate “good” boss behaviors very differently. For nearly every management skill measured in the study, employees believed more strongly that their bosses could use some training. They especially disagree when it comes to how communicative and responsive managers should be. The off-putting managerial habits revealed in our study might seem trivial, but ask any girl who’s watched her boyfriend play an air guitar: icks can be relationship killers. They remind us of the awkward behavior we all harbor beneath our cool, polished exteriors, ready to spill the moment we let our guards down. They reveal the interpersonal discomforts and silent expectations we apply to relationships. For managers, poor communication skills often manifest as icks that, over time, chip away at team cohesion, trust, and productivity. Here are five of the most popular icks found in our research that all managers should avoid.

When you pretend like you know what you’re doing and it’s obvious you don’t No boss has all the answers. That’s okay. But pretending to know when you don’t? That’s an ick for the 46% of employees in the study who called their worst bosses “incompetent.” And for the 48% of employees in the study who think they could do their manager’s job better than them. This ick also describes managers who swoop in with off-the-cuff feedback, usually unsolicited and delivered too late to make a meaningful impact. In the worst case scenario, the boss forces the team to implement the unfounded advice, which delays and threatens the quality of the project. Bosses who give this ick don’t take the time to remember deadlines or understand why a work product was created a certain way. This behavior can come off as ignorant and dismissive. Employees see a leader detached from the ground reality, issuing commands without grasping nuance. Actions like this explain why so many employees see their bosses as incompetent and think they could easily step into their shoes. For managers, it’s not just about being the expert in the room, but about being engaged, informed, and respectful of the expertise their team members bring to the table.

When you make every conversation about you If you notice a hush fall when you enter a room or join a meeting, that silence speaks volumes. You may have assumed everyone was ready to cut the chitchat and move onto important business. Maybe they were. Or maybe they’ve learned that your agenda supersedes everything else. This type of bad boss can be an energy vampire: steamrolling interactions with their own requests and leaving employees feeling drained. Good bosses center their employees’ needs first and dispatch them with support and optimism. People feel revitalized when they know what they can achieve. In our study, employees who said they’re working for their “best boss ever” were about 3x as likely to feel energized by their work and look forward to it each day. When you pass off work as a “team effort” instead of giving employees credit When managers camouflage individual brilliance—or individual weaknesses—under the umbrella of team effort, they rescind due recognition on several different levels. On one, consider the boss who takes credit for employee actions that reflect positively on them, but won’t take blame for employee mistakes. Good bosses do the opposite. They absorb responsibility for less-than-ideal results publicly (while addressing the performance issues individually) and direct the spotlight on their team when there’s something to celebrate.

On another level, consider the boss who uses the broad brush of “team effort” to mask individual achievements. Such behavior can demotivate star employees and neglect low performers. Good bosses know that treating employees fairly doesn’t necessarily mean treating them equally. Top-performers need recognition for their achievements, or they may start looking for roles where their talent will be better appreciated. Low-performers don’t need blanket praise. They need additional training, more targeted support, or even a role evaluation. When bosses make sure every team member gets the credit they need, employees are more likely to rate them positively in return. In our study, nearly 8 out of 10 employees working for their best bosses said they were very good or excellent at giving recognition. When you’re completely unreachable until you need something Consistently inaccessible by email or Slack until there’s an “urgent” need? Block out your calendar but treat employees like they’re on-call, day or night? Communication style and responsiveness were the biggest icks found in our study.

There’s a clear gap between what managers and employees consider skillful communication. Four out of 10 bosses considered their responsiveness “excellent” but only about three out of 10 employees said the same about their managers. Fifty percent of managers say they most often initiate communication with their direct reports, but only 21% of employees agreed. Employees were also nearly twice as likely to say their bosses could benefit from communication coaching than the managers themselves believed. What kind of communication do employees want from their bosses? Good bosses stay consistently accessible, engage proactively, and delegate work to avoid fire drills. While not necessarily avoiding after-hours communication, they limit false urgency, and make clear when a response is not required immediately. Or better yet, these managers schedule nonessential communications for when employees are working. They also exercise empathy in their outreach, no matter how big or small. When you Slack an employee, “Hey, can we talk?” with zero context Hundreds of companies have reduced their workforces this year alone. Messaging your employee something ominous out of the blue or putting a vague meeting on their calendar is enough to send even the most secure employee into a tailspin. This flavor of poor communication usually amounts to nothing more than a busy manager failing to provide context, but the catastrophizing it causes can ruin an employee’s entire day.

Simple gestures can mitigate much of this spiraling, such as setting a meeting agenda or providing context for a sudden message. Checking in with phrases like, “Is now a good time to chat about X topic?” also shows respect for an employee’s schedule and workflow. Employees want proactive and accessible communication, but they also need to feel empathy from managers. Take a little extra effort to make sure your reports feel safe in their interactions with you. Engaging with emotional awareness can drastically improve the quality of communication, and goes a long way in creating an open, respectful, and productive work environment. Emily Killham [Photo: Perceptyx] The impact of bad bosses is tangible in our research. Employees currently working for what they considered their worst boss ever were three times as likely to report that work stress impacted their productivity on multiple days throughout the week.