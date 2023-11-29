Apple Music Replay 2023: How to see your most-played songs with the ‘year in review’ feature

The final weeks of the year are rapidly approaching, which means tech platforms will soon unleash a flood of year-in-review recaps for their users. One of the first up this year is Apple, with its Apple Music year-in-review feature called Apple Music Replay.

Apple Music Replay allows Apple Music subscribers to see interesting and enlightening stats about all the songs they listened to on Apple’s music subscription service since January 1. Specifically, Apple Music Replay reveals:

How many artists you listened to, and your top 15 most-played artists based on minutes of play.

How many songs you listened to, and your 15 most-played songs.

How many albums you listened to, and the top 15 most-played albums.

Your top five genres of music based on your listening history.

Your top five playlists.

Your top five stations.

Major milestones achieved, such as at which date you listened to 1,000 artists since the start of the year, or 25,000 minutes of music, etc.

To see your Apple Music Replay 2023 year-in-review stats, do the following:

Go to music.apple.com/replay. Sign in with the same Apple ID you use to subscribe to Apple Music. On the Replay screen, click the Jump In button.

You can also watch a highlight reel slideshow with samples of the top music you listened to during the year, as well as other interesting stats. Additionally, you’ll find a Replay ’23 playlist in your Apple Music app with your top songs listened to this year arranged by play count.