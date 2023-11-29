Watch this: Oscar winner Olivia Colman skewers the fossil fuel industry in a new ad

If that sounds something like Olivia Colman, that’s because it is. The Oscar-winning actress has lent her performing chops to a new satirical ad to raise awareness among Brits who are inadvertently contributing to fossil fuel profits with their pension contributions.

Colman is the epitome of evil in her portrayal of a despicable Big Oil CEO. “Thank you for all your support this bumper year,” she says to the camera. “People like you have pumped billions of your hard-earned pounds into our oil and gas business.” It’s true: fossil fuel profits have soared this year despite the climate crisis, with Big Oil profits in the U.S. alone topping $50 billion in Q3.

The oil puns go on. “Every little drop . . . adds up,” she says. “You know the drill.” There’s a cruel joke hinting at greenwashing: “We’ve even managed to build a few little wind turbines to keep Greta and her chums happy,” referring to climate activist Greta Thunberg, as well as the very little energy companies have done to contribute to renewables.