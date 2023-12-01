Which Shein is going public? The one Gen Z adores—or the one it spurns?

BY Rob Walker5 minute read

Global fast-fashion mega-retailer Shein has reportedly filed the paperwork to brave a sluggish IPO market. It could be the biggest public offering in years, as the Shein brand, which dates back to 2012, has rapidly become one of the best-known names in digital retail. That familiarity, however, comes in the form of an unusual, and perhaps challenging, dual image. The question is which version of the Shein brand will prevail: the controversial version that influential young consumers spurn—or the great-value version that influential young consumers adore? The financial filing details have not yet been made public, but the Singapore-based company reportedly racked up revenue of around $23 billion and earnings of $800 million in 2022, and was said to be improving on those numbers through the first three quarters of this year. The company was valued at about $66 billion in an investment round this May and will likely seek a higher valuation now. But that depends in part on whether it’s perceived as a source of on-trend bargains—or as an ethically dubious symbol of mindless overconsumption. Shein has built a turbocharged version of the “fast fashion” model made familiar by H&M and Zara, among others, responding quickly to new fads. (Both of those companies’ share prices are up smartly this year.) Its business taps a sophisticated supply chain and network of thousands of small factory producers, primarily in China’s Guangdong province, offering an overwhelming selection, often at startlingly low prices: $9 for jeans, $12 shirts, $4 slippers.

But since then, Shein’s reputation has become more complicated. It has faced a slew of controversies and critical press reports, from intellectual property disputes to accusations that its vaunted supply chain is riddled with labor and human rights violations and has a negative environmental impact. The IPO filing comes amid heavy Washington, D.C., scrutiny of Shein’s business practices at a time of fraught relations between the U.S. and China over a host of economic and policy concerns. U.S. lawmakers and state attorneys general have pressed concerns that the company may rely on forced labor, sourcing cotton from the Xinjiang region where China has been accused of repressing Muslim Uyghurs. China denies that, and Shein has said it does not source its cotton from China and has “zero tolerance” for forced labor. (Lately, the company has expanded its supply chain with manufacturing in Turkey and Brazil and brought on former Bush administration official and Activision Blizzard executive Frances Townsend.) The criticism may have taken a toll: Sales growth slowed considerably in 2022, according to data cited by Business of Fashion. And it turns out that Gen Z consumers seem to be in the critical vanguard. According to a Morning Consult report this past June, Shein’s net favorability among Gen Z consumers had fallen almost 20 points over the prior year. “Brands that rely heavily on social media marketing will always be subject to the whims of the internet,” the report noted. “Brands can recover from one-off viral incidents, but persistent negative buzz presents longer-term challenges.” In particular, Shein’s attempt to address some of the criticism by paying for a number of social media influencers to travel to China and visit a Shein factory (where one described workers as “chill” and “not even sweating”) was met with a wave of online mockery and outright hostility—a disaster for the influencers, and a fiasco for the brand.