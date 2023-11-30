This is one thing AI cannot do (and what managers can do about it)

BY Jackie Lam5 minute read

When the tech company Linda works for announces an AI tool that can filter thousands of résumés in minutes and assign candidates scores based on qualifications, she’s excited that it’ll make her job as a talent acquisition specialist much easier. A few months later, Linda notices that the algorithm consistently ranks male applicants higher than female ones. Turns out the engine was trained to observe patterns in résumés her company received in the past 10 years. Since most were submitted by men, the system taught itself to prefer male candidates. Linda reports the issue to her boss, who decides to notify senior leadership and stop using the tool.

That’s what happened at Amazon. However many people share the enthusiasm for computer programs that can make hiring fair and transparent. After all, if you have a brain, you have bias. And people tend to rely on mental shortcuts when they’re overloaded or short on time. One study found 60% of hiring decisions are made within the first half of a 30-minute interview. To make a judgment call that quickly, managers may choose someone due to, say, a similarity bias, our innate preference for people who are like us, or expedience bias, which motivates us to go with our gut when we’re in a hurry. Theoretically, a robot can operate without these hang-ups and focus only on credentials and interview performance while ignoring unrelated factors such as gender and age. However, research and real-life applications of AI demonstrate that’s not the case:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In a 2019 study, STEM career ads meant to be gender-neutral were displayed by an algorithm to more male applicants than female ones. The algorithm was instructed to optimize cost-efficiency, and it was more expensive to advertise to younger female applicants because they were considered a prized demographic.

A Google analysis showed natural language processing models classify text that mentions disability and mental illness as more toxic. Even positive phrases such as “I’ll fight for people with mental illness” are interpreted as negative.

Automated speech recognition systems from Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM, and Microsoft have more trouble understanding Black speakers than white speakers. This could affect how AI interprets interviews with non-white candidates or individuals whose first language isn’t English. What goes on inside a robot’s ‘head’? AI learns bias from the underlying data. If the information we feed algorithms is flawed, so will be the outcomes they generate. There’s a complex historical web of women and minorities being excluded from employment, and that history is still present in our data, explains Jiahao Chen, owner of AI audit firm Responsible Artificial Intelligence LLC, in Bloomberg Law. As a result, hiring software trained on these data sets can perpetuate inequities in the workplace if left unchecked. Human oversight is therefore needed to detect and prevent bias from seeping into hiring decisions; however, only half of respondents in a recent survey said their companies are monitoring the performance of their AI tools. Skipping this step could lead to unfair hiring practices going unnoticed and soon legal consequences. In July, the New York City government enacted a law that requires employers to perform an annual audit to ensure their AI technology is not biased. Several states, including California, Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey, have proposed similar regulations. While AI is primarily used by human resources to select and prescreen candidates, managers can take steps to prevent biases introduced early on in the hiring process from influencing their final decision. Here’s how.

Get curious First, educate yourself about how your company uses AI tools in recruitment and gauge the risk level at each point. Say your HR department uses AI to write job descriptions. While AI could introduce bias if past descriptions contain language that favors or excludes certain groups (for example, research shows words like “competitive” and “determined” can discourage women from applying), the fix is as straightforward as asking the hiring manager to check before posting publicly. You can limit the impact of the bias as long as it’s recognized early. On the other hand, if AI is used to filter résumés or analyze interviews, the stakes are much higher. By the time you receive the résumés selected by AI, the software will have already sent out rejections, and you can’t get those applicants back. This calls for a more comprehensive mitigation strategy. Develop fail-safes Once you know which area in your AI system is prone to bias, you can set up checkpoints and put appropriate measures in place. This requires you to partner with human resources to restructure the hiring process based on how AI is used. For job descriptions, you can add a step in the process to have HR always run them by you before listing the position. If your company is using AI to screen résumés, review the list of candidates before conducting first-round interviews. It gives you a chance to consider whether there’s a fair representation of age, race and ethnicity, gender, and ability before you get attached to any of the applicants.

advertisement

No matter which stage you’re trying to minimize bias at, you can use a technique called priming to make your assessment as objective as possible. It involves drawing your attention to potential bias, so you’re more conscious of it in your decision-making. Before reviewing job descriptions and résumés, ask yourself questions like, “What is the most important quality I’m looking for, and is it really relevant to the job?” and “What do I think of this résumé or person? Is my impression based on facts or my interpretations?” Mitigate biases Given that AI is trained on data about our past decisions, finding bias in AI can help us learn about our own unconscious bias. Perhaps your AI software chooses individuals who attended the same colleges because you’ve hired several stellar employees who graduated from those schools, an example of experience bias. When you discover bias in your algorithm, classify it using The SEEDS Model™, which groups biases into five categories: similarity, expedience, experience, distance, and safety. Labeling it will help you understand what you’re dealing with and develop a strategy to reduce its influence. In the example above, you can write up questions focused on work accomplishments only and stick to the same script at every interview, so you don’t get sidetracked by where candidates went to school. By recognizing and mitigating your unconscious bias, you can begin to weed it out from your data set and prevent future iterations of your AI program from learning that bias.