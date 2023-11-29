Should we be afraid of Q*, OpenAI’s mysterious AI system?

BY Mark Sullivan4 minute read

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly LinkedIn newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. If a friend or colleague shared this newsletter with you, you can sign up to receive it every week here.

OpenAI’s Q* may point to AI agents’ next generation AI agents like ChatGPT that use only a large language model are just an early chapter in the story of AI assistants. ChatGPT and other LLM chatbots have an uncanny sense of language patterns, but they also hallucinate facts. And they lack the reasoning and planning skills needed to complete high-school-level math problems, for example, as well as working through multistep tasks on a user’s behalf. But the next generation of AI agents is starting to take shape. Some of the outlines emerged from the recent leadership shake-up at OpenAI. At the time, the board gave only a vague reason for firing CEO Sam Altman, citing a lack of transparency with board members. (Altman was soon reinstated after employees revolted.) Some (me) thought there must be another issue in the background causing such dramatic action by the board—like a scary research breakthrough. Turns out that’s exactly what it was. OpenAI has reportedly been working on a new kind of agent, known internally as “Q*” (“Q-star”), which marks a major step toward OpenAI’s goal of making systems that are generally better than humans at doing a wide variety of tasks (aka, artificial general intelligence, or AGI). The board reportedly feared that Altman might charge ahead with productizing Q* without allowing enough time for adequate safety guardrails to put around it. “My gut feeling is a reduced team of OpenAI engineers—led by OpenAI’s engineering team, including [president] Greg [Brockman] and [chief scientist] Ilya [Sutskever]—carried out experiments in a completely new direction with models capable of planning and complex-math solving, and found some good early results,” Bay Area AI developer/entrepreneur Diego Asua tells me. “This might have led to a rush to release an early version of this model to the public, causing conflict . . . to the point of triggering all the events we saw last week.”