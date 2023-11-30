What a cheeseburger reveals about the human rights abuses hiding in our food

BY Brandon Daniels and Tim Nelson5 minute read

While supply chains for things like solar panels and electrical vehicle batteries have been in the spotlight, there are grave human rights abuses that remain hidden in an area much closer to home—our food.

The tragic death of a 16-year-old boy at a Mississippi poultry plant is a flashpoint for the severity of this problem, but the issues within our food supply chains are vast, global, and pervasive. Case-in-point: the cheeseburger. With an estimated 20 billion burgers consumed annually in the U.S. alone, the iconic and universally recognizable cheeseburger is emblematic of global food supply chains. From the bun to the toppings, its ingredients raise stunning concerns that span child labor, human trafficking, threats of violence, debt bondage, and modern slavery. The patty: Modern slavery targets at-risk communities Brazil is the largest exporter of beef and the second largest beef producer in the world, forecast to produce over one million metric tons of beef this year. Abusive labor practices are endemic to the country’s cattle ranching, so much so that the U.S. Department of Labor and the United Nations’ International Labor Organization (ILO) created a $5 million cooperative agreement to improve the industry’s labor practices in Brazil as well as Paraguay.

Local labor authorities say forced labor is common and increasing as global demand for beef rises, with more than 100 workers rescued from “slave-like conditions” in a single operation last year. Investigations reveal that cattle ranchers target vulnerable communities including rural and indigenous people and others and use deceptive practices like withholding identification documents, exploiting workers’ need for food and housing, and debt bondage. The intense concentration of cattle ranching in Brazil is also a primary driver of destructive deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. But the issue isn’t limited to South America. A recent investigation of the U.K.’s Farm Worker Visa Program revealed that farms supplying meat to the country’s supermarkets were subjugating workers with threats of deportation and punitive wage deductions. And in the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security is investigating potential human trafficking and the illegal employment of children working in local slaughterhouses. Lettuce, tomato & ketchup: Uyghur forced labor and child labor The U.S. Bureau of International Labor Affairs’ (ILAB) Annual 2022 List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor flagged human rights abuses in the global production of lettuce and tomatoes, citing the use of child labor in Paraguay, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. There are also reports of child labor in Colorado’s lettuce fields.

Tomatoes have been flagged as one of the riskiest commodities exported out of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region—an area of China where millions of Muslims have been relocated, detained, and subjected to human rights abuses. Reports show that tomato-based goods, like tomato paste used in ketchup, are produced using systematized forced labor. Legislation like the U.S.’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act prohibits imports of tomatoes and other goods produced in the region. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has also detained shipments of tomatoes from other countries, such as Mexico, citing evidence of the International Labor Organization’s indicators of forced labor, including abuse of vulnerability, deception, wage withholding, debt bondage, and abusive conditions. Onions: Human trafficking and criminal operations While onions have been linked to child labor in Mexico and Paraguay, a recent multiyear investigation in the U.S. surfaced an egregious criminal operation in the state of Georgia. A collaboration across the DOL, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Service, Department of State, and DHS, Operation Blooming Onion uncovered a transnational criminal organization that used the H-2A Visa Program to sell and trade immigrant workers.

Working primarily on onion farms, trafficked workers used their bare hands to dig in the dirt and were paid 20 cents per bucket of onions. The outfit confiscated passports, locked individuals in unsanitary conditions, and threatened violence to control workers. The investigation removed more than 100 people from modern slavery and resulted in 24 indictments on felony charges. Cheese: Unaccompanied migrant children working in dangerous conditions Child labor is used in dairy production around the globe, but is particularly prevalent in Pakistan, where the ILAB estimates that more than 80,000 children are involved in the production of dairy goods like cheese. Dairy production is particularly dangerous to children because of its proximity to livestock. In the case of Pakistan, the ILO has raised concerns about the exposure of children to injury, disease, and hazardous chemicals.

In the U.S., Vermont farms have been implicated in the exploitation of unaccompanied migrant children in dairy production, where the rate of injury is double that of the national average. The bun: Forced labor and adversarial supply chain attacks Wheat production has also been linked to forced labor around the globe. The ILAB has identified the presence of child labor in cereal grain production in El Salvador and forced labor in wheat production in Pakistan. In the U.S., wheat flour represents roughly half of forced labor risk within grain production. The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is also a major wheat producer. The reliance on and perpetuation of forced labor in wheat production is likely to increase in light of Russia’s recent attacks on Ukrainian grain stores. The war in Ukraine has decimated an estimated 25% of the global wheat supply—underscoring the real-world consequences of vulnerable food supply chains.

Take a bite out of a forced labor: Steps toward slave-free food supply chains A slave-free food supply chain isn’t going to be accomplished overnight; The U.N. Sustainable Development Goals call for the eradication of forced labor including child labor in all forms. A problem this big demands a global, coordinated response that leverages education, technology, and advocacy. Legislators and regulators should implement requirements that address the range of human rights abuses present in food supply chains and hold companies accountable for ensuring they’re not complacent in the use of forced labor. For businesses, the journey to a slave-free food supply chain starts with investing in expertise and technology that reflects the pervasive nature of the problem. AI-powered solutions have the ability to illuminate food supply chains—creating transparency, pinpointing areas of risk, flagging connections to known instances of forced labor, and identifying opportunities to buy down risk over time.