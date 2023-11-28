Reddit’s long-awaited IPO might finally be happening soon

Reddit’s long on-again, off-again plans to go public might be on yet again.

Bloomberg reports that the social media giant has once more begun holding talks with potential investors, with optimism rising about a possible window for public debuts. A Reddit IPO could come as early as the first quarter of 2024, Bloomberg reports.

Reddit is reportedly considering a valuation as high as $15 billion.

A lot of the decision could hinge on the success of a pending IPO from Shein. That fast-fashion company made its filing confidentially Monday, with its last valuation standing at $66 billion, though that figure could have changed. The company could debut on the public markets in early 2024.