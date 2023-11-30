Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru of the future could serve 720 cars per hour

As we describe in a new feature about Chick-fil-A , when aspiring franchise operators are finally awarded a Chick-fil-A restaurant, they receive strong encouragement from the corporate office in Atlanta: Serve others—not only food but on a deeper emotional level too. This dedication to service has become a signature of the company, helping it build trust, community, and the kind of sales growth and loyalty rankings that are the envy of the business world.

That service mandate was solidified in the crisis year of 1982, which Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy called “the most severe ever for the company.” The U.S. economy was in a downturn and Chick-fil-A reported its only annual sales decline in company history. Rather than draft a corporate turnaround plan, the executive committee of the famously Christian-driven brand decided to pray and reflect on Chick-fil-A’s purpose. The result was the first official Chick-fil-A mission statement, which still exists today: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

Years later, as the Great Recession descended upon America, the company’s Second Mile Service effort was gaining steam. Chick-fil-A had recruited restaurateur Danny Meyer, founder of Eleven Madison Park and Shake Shack, and Horst Schulze, cofounder of Ritz-Carlton hotels, for advice on how to take its connection with customers further. Among other updates, the company retooled the vocabulary of its workers: “Uh-huh” and “No problem” gave way to niceties like “My delight” and “May I refresh your beverage?” These phrases (“My pleasure” is another one), plus small touches like escorting customers to their cars with umbrellas on rainy days and placing fresh flowers on tables, are a differentiator for the brand and keep its fans coming back.

However, today’s fast-food landscape has shifted away from personal service and toward convenience. Customers are increasingly eating at home, in the car, at their desk—anywhere but at restaurant tables. Clean floors, crispy fries, and clever ads matter less than which brand pops up first on Grubhub or Uber Eats. Technology is having a disruptive impact across the sector, most notably at Starbucks, where the company’s famous “third place” café concept has essentially been recast as a contactless Frappuccino pickup depot.