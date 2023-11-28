Apply to Fast Company and Inc.’s new Ignition Schools program

Academic institutions have long been at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship—now, Fast Company and Inc. are teaming up to recognize that. Our newest recognition program, Ignition Schools , aims to commemorate the establishments that champion the world’s future founders, leaders, and visionaries.

We’re looking to celebrate institutions around the world that produce cutting-edge research, offer unique learning opportunities to students, foster creative desires, and prioritize student engagement and initiative.

Winning schools will be recognized based on a mix of data sources including internal programs and resources, research and other activity that generates intellectual property, and alumni outcomes, as well as Inc. and Fast Company’s proprietary reporting.

If your school is a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, apply to Ignition Schools by December 22 and let us tell your story. Honorees will be highlighted in a list and in editorial coverage on both inc.com and fastcompany.com, sites that each month attract millions of business executives, investors, thought leaders, and policy makers from around the world.