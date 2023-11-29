BY Fast Company Executive Board8 minute read

Even before the COVID-19 crisis took the world by storm in 2020, managers at most companies were not promoting the idea of a remote or hybrid work environment. But when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a shelter-in-place mandate, employers had to quickly adjust their traditional policy.

Realizing the cost-effectiveness for both employees and employers, some companies have fully leaned into the idea of enabling employees to work from home and have never looked back. Others continue to resist the idea even when their staff members question whether they must commute from home just to sit inside a cubicle space. Below, 20 Fast Company Executive Board members weigh in on how employers can work with employees to find common ground and implement the right policies—aside from the current standard hybrid solution. 1. CHOOSE YOUR WORDS CAREFULLY.

Words are important in the return-to-work debate. Leaders should not use terms like “flexible,” “hybrid,” and “remote work” interchangeably as they have varied objectives. Employees look for flexibility when they advocate for remote work, and employers need to understand this. Ask your employees to come into the office for team collaboration but also have room for flexibility when they need it. – Vineet Jain, Egnyte Inc. 2. REALIZE THAT LEADERSHIP IS NOT ABOUT ‘CONTROL.’ Remote work created an identity crisis for many leaders who aren’t comfortable when they can’t count people in seats or hours at a desk. But great managers realize leadership isn’t about “control” and people do their best work when they have the freedom to choose how they work. We’ve seen this firsthand at Alludo and bucked the return-to-office trend by adopting a flexible, remote-first workforce. – Christa Quarles, Alludo

3. LET THE NATURE OF WORK (AND OUTCOMES) GUIDE YOUR FLEXIBILITY. I don’t see so much controversy. To me, the principle is simple: If you can do the job from anywhere in the world without any harm to the outcome, you’re free to choose a comfortable location. However, if the job requires your physical presence, then it’s obvious that you’ll need to provide it. The result remains the primary measure. – Yura Lazebnikov, TECHIIA holding 4. BE HONEST ABOUT YOUR CONCERNS.

Studies show that people get more feedback when they’re in the same space as their coworkers, which leads to more opportunities for advancement. To find common ground, employees must have honest conversations about how to negotiate remote versus. in-office work with their employers to best fit their personal needs and working styles as well as positively impact their company. – Deniz Kahramaner, Atlasa 5. CHOOSE COMMUNICATION CHANNELS THAT RESONATE WITH YOUR TEAM. Promote team collaboration by investing in communication channels that resonate with your team’s needs and flexible schedules. Double down on collaboration by ensuring that all documentation and processes are easily accessible digitally. This way, you can cultivate a culture of empathy and communication, spotlighting areas for collaborative improvement. – Gergo Vari, Lensa

6. ASK YOURSELF WHAT PROBLEM YOU ARE ADDRESSING BY HAVING EMPLOYEES RETURN TO OFFICE. People are different. Some enjoy the office culture while others feel much more productive working from home. This shouldn’t be a problem as long as the results are achieved and the goals are met. Many companies operate 100% remotely from the get-go. So as an employer, ask yourself why you insist on having people work from the office. What’s the actual problem you need to address? – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 7. SPEND YOUR ENERGY STRENGTHENING EMPLOYEE TRUST, TRANSPARENCY, AND COMMUNICATION.

The controversy should be focused on building effective collaborations that foster workplace effectiveness. Rather than legislate policies, invest time in building trust, transparency, and communication. When we focus on the individuals, we foster humanity, creativity, and new capacity. When we put energy into deepening connections, we find new synergies and alignment. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 8. ALLOW PRODUCTIVE STAFF MEMBERS TO ONLY UTILIZE IT FOR SPECIFIC TIME BLOCKS OR TASKS. The chasm between workers and leaders continues to deepen over remote work. Why? Workers want the freedom WFH brings, but leaders are seeing productivity decline. The way forward requires accountability and transparency. WFH should be given only to employees whose productivity remains steady, and I recommend it only be given for specific time blocks or tasks rather than as a company-wide policy. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems

9. BASE YOUR DECISION ON THE BUSINESS MODEL. Remote and hybrid work caused companies to look at their business models. What kind of business are you? Are you a collaborative business, a linear process business, physical and mechanical, digital-based, or creative-oriented? The business model should dictate how best to work. Remember that we are all a company of individuals. A bespoke working environment is the new deal. – Peter Nicholson, Hill Holliday 10. FOSTER GOOD TEAM COMMUNICATION, AUTONOMY, AND MUTUAL RESPECT.

As someone who has run a fully remote company for over 10 years, I am firmly on the side of enabling remote work. I think resistance stems from a need for fine control and a lack of communication strategies. The best way to find a solution that works for everyone is to build the right company culture where good communication, autonomy, and mutual respect thrive. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 11. AVOID LOSING GOOD EMPLOYEES OVER CONFLICT ABOUT WHERE THEY SHOULD DO THEIR WORK. My team has been working fully remote and flexible hybrid since 2019 as well as flexible hybrid since our founding in 2014. The reality is that while some roles and jobs simply don’t allow for remote work, the flexibility offered by enabling remote work has allowed us to hire and retain great people from around the country. Companies that eschew remote work will find themselves losing good people as remote has become a new norm. – Andrew Becks, 301 Digital Media

12. SET EXPECTATIONS AND TREAT YOUR PEOPLE LIKE ADULTS. It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation when you start to open up about working remotely. Start by treating your people like adults. Set expectations upfront by geographic location, experience level, position, and so on; find common ground by always looping back to your mission and values. Let them guide you as to what’s right. Listen to your team’s needs and find creative solutions. – Alexander Kwapis 13. CREATE A VIBRANT, COLLABORATIVE ATMOSPHERE.

Instead of issuing a return-to-work mandate, our approach has centered around fostering a vibrant, collaborative atmosphere that entices team members to come back to the office. We give our employees the flexibility to work where they are most productive and empower our team to create a welcoming office space. As a result, we’ve cultivated an environment that naturally draws people back to work. – Gary Mittman, KERV 14. PROVIDE COMPRESSED WORKWEEKS. Employers and employees can find common ground by engaging in open dialogue to understand each other’s concerns and needs. Aside from the standard hybrid solution, flexibility can be offered in various ways—such as compressed workweeks or results-based performance metrics. At ArtVersion, we prioritize work-life balance, so we continue to offer work-from-home options as a perk to our employees. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

15. POINT OUT THE BENEFITS OF GETTING OUT AND MEETING FACE-TO-FACE. If people understand and accept both sides of the argument, there is no controversy. We value the fact that our employees don’t want to lose a part of their day sitting in traffic and commuting when that time can be spent more productively. However, they also see the benefit of getting out of the house and, even more so, meeting face-to-face. Communication, as always, is key. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 16. UTILIZE A ‘CORE HOURS’ MODEL BASED ON TEAM MEMBER AVAILABILITY.

While physical presence is critical in some industries and roles (which likely never shifted to remote), it is not important in many other industries and for many roles. For these scenarios, the use of a “core hours” model, focusing on team member availability (whether in-person or remote) aligned with the heart of the workday generates better results and a better work environment. – Patrick Esposito, ACME General Corp. 17. LEVERAGE VIDEO COMMUNICATION AND SCHEDULE EMPLOYEE GATHERINGS. We’ve been fully remote for six years; my team is productive, engaged, and happy with their work-life balance. But it’s a continual work in progress, as no work model is perfect for everyone. We heavily leverage video for day-to-day work, have smaller in-person gatherings frequently and have an annual event off-site. Common ground is what’s best for the company and its employees, not one or the other. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG and The Credentialed

18. CONDUCT EMPLOYEE SURVEYS, CUSTOMIZE CURRENT POLICIES, AND REVISIT. This stems from varying preferences, concerns, and expectations of both employers and employees. To find common ground, it’s essential to foster open communication, conduct surveys to understand needs, offer flexible options, prioritize mental health support, and establish clear performance metrics. Customized policies and reviews can help strike the right balance. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 19. CONSIDER HOW MUCH TIME AND MONEY EMPLOYEES SAVE ON NOT COMMUTING.