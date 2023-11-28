what-does-the-future-of-work-look-like-across-industries

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

In a changing world market and tough economy, no one can predict what the future of work will look like in the short term or 10 years from now. One way or the other, what people are realizing in the new norm is that although technological innovations are being elevated every day, companies need to embrace them if they don’t want to be left behind.

However, these business leaders also agree that the human touch is still essential to ensure smart decisions are being executed for the growth and success of organizations. Below, 14 experts from Fast Company Executive Board discuss how specific industries are currently being impacted and what the next generation of leaders should do to prepare for the unknown. 1. PROFESSIONAL COACHING The future of the coaching industry will be marked by a shift toward remote coaching, the integration of AI and data-driven insights, and an emphasis on mental health and well-being. To prepare for this evolving landscape, you should prioritize continuous learning, adaptability, digital literacy, empathy, cultural awareness, potential specialization, and networking. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc.

2. NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS The nonprofit industry relies heavily on mission-driven and passionate leaders who are constantly challenged to balance between the value they provide, the capabilities they own, and the support they receive. The future of the nonprofit industry lies in obtaining a strategic balance of the three. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture 3. DEI MOVEMENT

For the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practice leaders, my advice is to learn how to think and have goals aligned with the global business strategy and not just focus on supporting HR’s compliance and employer branding goals. That’s how DEI leaders can earn a seat at the CEO table in the 21st century. – Joseph Santana, Joseph Santana LLC 4. SALES Sales are remote and will likely stay that way. My suggestion is to get into the rhythm of discussing and managing priorities with your team members. Use a standard system like the Eisenhower matrix, and be consistent and honest. Keep the rhythm to evaluate importance and urgency to ensure the team is focused on what matters most. – Michael Cupps, ActiveOps

5. NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENSE FUNDING The future of national security and defense will turn from the “innovation era” to the “acceleration era.” Rather than an approach that relies on companies receiving $100,000 in funding serendipitously finding traction with government customers, we will see data-driven approaches to source, enhance, and align the most promising capabilities for acceleration to R&D funding and operational use. – Patrick Esposito, ACME General Corp. 6. ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment industry is changing rapidly. Future leaders must stay educated and be able to look around the curve. Nothing positive happens by standing still, and if you’re not staying up to date, then you won’t be able to speak intelligently on vital subjects. This alone will diminish the viewpoint others have of your leadership abilities. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32 7. CONSUMER GOODS AND PRODUCTS For consumer goods and product businesses, a keen understanding of social media is essential for success. Leaders need to educate themselves on the best practices for building their following on their business’s platforms and elevating their personal brand. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

8. LIFE SCIENCES The life sciences industry is experiencing rapid digitalization. Data is at the core of innovation, but the data ecosystem has become increasingly complex. Automation, AI, and machine learning are now critical for deriving insights from the vast amounts of health and research data generated. Future leaders can prepare by upskilling and embracing tech-assisted workflows for efficiency and data intelligence. – Raj Indupuri, eClinical Solutions 9. FOOD SERVICE

Like most industries, the food service business is constantly evolving largely due to technology. Future leaders must stay up to date with technology and innovation. The need to remain transparent with business partners is more prevalent than ever before, and understanding the efficiency of simple data sharing is highly important for you and your teams. – Megan Teates, Affinity Group 10. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY The future of IT is on the brink of revolutionary advancements that will reshape the way we work. I would advise all next-gen leaders to embrace agility and adaptability. The fast-paced tech landscape needs a mindset that’s open to continuous learning and innovation. So, nurture a culture of creativity and resilience to empower your employees to think freely and tackle challenges with confidence. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb

11. BUSINESS AND FINANCE Machines are augmenting human thinking and decision-making across all industries. Leveraging AI can excel every human decision-maker and influencer in business and finance, providing faster, deeper diligence and a stronger competitive edge. Technology can accelerate the work humans are already doing, rather than replace it. This gives businesses an advantage against those asleep at the wheel. – Jack Kokko, AlphaSense 12. BANKING

With AI at the center of security and fraud prevention in the banking arena, the future of work is tech-driven. As intelligent systems are trusted to automate fraud identification, they promise swift detection and greater accuracy. Security teams can shift their focus from routine tasks to more strategic undertakings. Automation streamlines business operations, but it is human expertise that will optimize outcomes. – Matthew Tengwall, Verint Systems 13. STRATEGIC BRAND MARKETING We are a strategic marketing firm. The traditional agency model no longer satisfies most of our clients because startups and scaleups need practitioners who can quickly make an impact on their companies. Gone are the days when companies could pay large monthly retainers for junior-level marketing representatives to work on campaigns to promote products. Senior talent appears to be more expensive but is far faster, more efficient, and more effective. – Mack McKelvey, SalientMG and The Credentialed