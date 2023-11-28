How brand purpose can drive positive change

BY Isis Wu4 minute read

In our constantly evolving business landscape, the concept of brand purpose has emerged as a potent catalyst for positive change. It transcends mere profitability and delves into the core essence of why a brand exists, what values it upholds, and what societal impact it aspires to create. I’ve often been asked to explore the tremendous potential of brand purpose in driving social change at a local or global scale. And today, more than ever, we need to look at how it can help address the urgent safety needs and challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Beginning a brand’s journey toward purpose-driven transformation requires authentic insight. This insight is the foundation of a brand’s social impact mission and solidifies its commitment to effecting change. It is imperative to identify the pressing societal needs and tensions that are negatively affecting people while clearly defining the brand’s role in mitigating these issues in a way that stays true to the brand’s purpose. Look at the industry you serve At Kidde, our core insight centers on our responsibility to the communities we serve as a global leader in the home safety industry. We understand that to create a safer world, we must go beyond our product offerings, recognizing that knowledge, expertise, and resources are our most valuable tools. Our guiding insight and long-standing commitment have enabled us to actively engage with the communities we serve, and we haven’t walked this path alone. We conceived the Cause for Alarm campaign to bridge the gaps in education and access to fire safety measures in vulnerable communities, including the disproportionate impact of residential fire fatalities within the African American community and among children. In fact, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Research found that African Americans face nearly two times the risk of house fire deaths, and the U.S. Fire Administration concluded that nearly one child dies in a house fire every day. We knew we couldn’t stay silent on this matter because everyone deserves to feel—and be—safe in their homes.

Proactive collaboration To drive systemic change, it’s important to look beyond your brand and rally others behind the cause. Proactive collaboration is a vital avenue for brands to foster societal change, and it’s a strategy we’ve leaned on to create the most substantial impact. This includes activating community organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies that align with the brand values, as well as retailers, customers, and the public at large to mobilize support for the cause and amplify the message through a variety of channels. For Kidde, this most recently came to life through campaign partners. This year, we teamed up with National PTA, the Heat and Warmth Fund, Vision 20/20, and professional quarterback and father Kirk Cousins, all of whom have helped us reach different communities across the country with critical fire safety education and products. The partnerships have allowed us to reach audiences nationally and locally through engagements such as school family fire safety events in select communities. When we launched Cause for Alarm in 2022 in the Bronx, New York, we recognized the need to cocreate our message with the community. This led to the creation of a thought-provoking mural by renowned local visual artist Cey Adams. This collaborative effort extended further through partnerships with the Home Depot, FDNY Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, iHeartMedia, and Bronx Community Foundation. With the support of those who purchased Kidde alarms during the campaign, we were able to donate $1 million in smoke alarms to communities in need across the country, showing the power of our collaborative efforts.

Empower communities to drive change While insight provides direction and collaboration extends reach, the question remains: How do we empower communities to drive change? In my experience, it starts by leveraging your brand voice to empower people through knowledge. Brands can proactively breathe life into their purpose by launching educational initiatives that equip individuals with the tools and awareness required to enhance their safety and well-being. That’s why in 2023, Cause for Alarm provided an abundance of free educational resources such as tool kits, books, podcasts, and jingles to spread awareness and help ignite crucial conversations that can spark change. At its core, the message is clear: Safety is a fundamental right. Our initiative, as well as the broader exploration of brand purpose in driving positive change, serves as a call. It reminds us that brand purpose isn’t just a marketing strategy; it’s a force for good, a means to create a safer, more inclusive world. We want to inspire others to join us in making a difference. Brand purpose has the potential to be a transformative force in addressing critical societal challenges, such as community safety. By grounding efforts on authentic insights, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities through knowledge and education, brands can play a pivotal role in driving positive change and making the world a safer place for all.