TikTokers say they’re quitting vaping after learning about the human-rights abuses in Congo cobalt mines

Despite the well-publicized health risks, millions of Americans still vape. But at least some e-cigarette users now say they’re quitting, not out of concerns for their lungs, but in support for people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where cobalt mines are creating a humanitarian crisis.

Vapes, like other electronics, contain lithium-ion batteries, which are made with metals like cobalt that have to be mined out of the Earth. Congo currently supplies about 70% of the world’s mined cobalt, and that industry has led to human-rights abuses, modern-day slavery, child labor, forced evictions, and rampant violence. “Imagine an entire population of people who cannot survive without scrounging in hazardous conditions for a dollar or two a day,” Siddhartha Kara, author of Cobalt Red, a book that investigates Congo’s cobalt mining, told NPR. “There is no alternative there. The mines have taken over everything.” Cobalt is also toxic to touch and breathe, Kara added, and miners are often not given any personal protective equipment. [Photo: Benjamin Robinson/Getty images] The expansions of mines have led to forced evictions and sexual assaults, according to a September 2023 Amnesty International report about how industrial mining is causing “grievous human-rights abuses.” Expansions have been so dramatic, they have changed cities: Satellite images from 2017 to 2022 show how copper and cobalt mines have been swallowing up the city of Kolwezi. Homes there have been demolished to make way for mines. Since 2011, demand for cobalt has tripled and is expected to keep growing.

A mine worker holds a cobalt stone at a mine near Kolwezi, DRC, 2022. [Photo: Junior Kannah/AFP/Getty Images] These abuses have been ongoing, but they’ve gained recent attention as more reports detail the dark side of the mining industry. They’ve also spread on TikTok, which has become a platform for people to learn about what’s happening around the world. In a video from earlier this month that now has more than 1.7 million views, creator Kristina (@itskristinamf) explained what she was learning, and why that led to her deciding to quit vaping. @itskristinamf #freecongo ♬ original sound – Krizztina “I’ve been looking up, ‘How can I help what’s going on in Congo?’ she says in the video. “The reason [this crisis is] still happening is because of how much we consume. I don’t really buy new electronics. I’ve had the same phone for five years, I’ve had the same TV ever since I bought it. . . . The only thing I’ve been thinking of that I genuinely buy all the time is my vape, and my vape has cobalt in it.” Hundreds of people have commented on the video to say that it was the first they’d learned about the situation in Congo, and that they too are quitting, and many more have made their own videos. In the U.K. alone, one estimate found that people throw out 5 million disposable vapes a week. In the U.S., some 8 million Americans use e-cigarettes, according to figures from 2018, and they purchase 11.9 million disposable vapes each month, according to a 2023 CDC Foundation report. With every vape tossed, precious metals like cobalt and copper are lost to landfills.