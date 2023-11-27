The U.K., Portugal, and Spain are partnering on a small-sat constellation to improve disaster monitoring

The U.K. intends to join Spain and Portugal to build a new small-sat constellation to improve climate change research and disaster monitoring.

The U.K. Space Agency announced its plan last week to participate in the Atlantic Constellation project, an initiative led by the Iberian nations, at the U.K. Space Conference in Belfast.

The details

The first phase of the constellation will include four spacecraft—three built by Portugal and one built by the U.K.-based company, Open Cosmos. The U.K. Space Agency will contribute 3M pounds ($3.8M) toward the development of the satellite, according to a statement.

When it’s done, the Atlantic Constellation will include 16 satellites fitted with EO and telecommunications payloads, according to an earlier announcement by Spanish aerospace company Elecnor Deimos. The satellites will measure climate change indicators, provide data for precision agriculture and energy use, and improve disaster monitoring.