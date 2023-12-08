In the brave new AI world, demonstrating this one mindset will get you the job

BY Amy Reichanadter4 minute read

It’s clear AI will dramatically change work for all types of employees, but many organizations are still uncertain what that will mean for their own workforce. What is clear among enterprises, however, is the need to recruit a new type of employee who recognizes the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and can help drive a company through a new era of technology.

It’s no longer just about what skills a candidate can provide the organization right now. Instead, enterprises should be on the hunt for individuals who can grow and adapt to what’s ahead. It’s why, today, the most successful job candidates are those that show a desire to learn and take advantage of innovations as they come to market. Of course, programmers with a deep understanding of data science, machine learning, and mathematics will be critical to the future of AI and remain in top demand. But what sets this transformation apart from the digital upheavals of the past is how widespread the impact will be on the broader workforce. With AI, non-technical roles will be just as impacted as IT-related professions. Now, no matter the position, candidates have to display they are equipped to handle the disruptions ahead. Companies building or leveraging AI tools need people who are flexible, agile, and intellectually curious; this curiosity helps people lean in to discover what this technology is capable of, and being comfortable with uncertainty helps people be better prepared to come along for the ride of AI-driven change.

For jobseekers, that means ensuring that mindset comes through clearly during an interview process. Here is how candidates can ensure they are showcasing their intellectual curiosity to recruiters. Highlighting experience leaning into the ‘unknown’ Top companies are seeking candidates who can highlight, with specific examples from their career, how they’ve leaned into the latest advancements in their field and helped past organizations take advantage of the newest technological innovations. For example, front-end engineers may discuss how they gained a specialization in an area like mobile. Marketers might highlight how they found footing on new, influential social media platforms. And HR candidates might talk about a time they solved an inefficiency or friction point with recruitment pipelines through researching, testing, and rolling out a new tool.

I encourage candidates to tell stories and get specific about what thought leaders they sought guidance from, what educational resources they consulted, and the types of questions they asked along the way. These anecdotes help hiring managers to understand whether candidates have fixed or growth mindsets, and how they will fit in with a company culture that fosters learning, curiosity, and upskilling. Demonstrating experience learning new skills or technologies It’s no longer just about how many years of experience a candidate brings. Instead, it’s about their mindset. Organizations don’t want rigid individuals that resist change or don’t bring new, strategic ways of thinking to the organization. They want innovators who understand and are excited about what technology can do for their work. It’s why formal or informal training on AI is becoming so vital. Enterprises increasingly expect candidates to come in with a high-level understanding of big data, data analytics, and its role in an enterprise. Even nontechnical knowledge workers must have a baseline understanding of this. At Databricks, for example, employees are learning more about generative AI and its application in business, with nontechnical employees earning certifications on the topic as part of their education.

As AI helps companies automate repetitive, mundane tasks, strategic thinking is now paramount. To convey this skill during interviews, candidates should discuss any self-taught disciplines, offer details about how they’ve leaned into different perspectives to understand an issue, or share an anecdote about how they have approached uncertain or unclear tasks. This strategic mindset, coupled with a formal or self-taught understanding of AI for business use, makes for a candidate who understands how their role may evolve over time and is well-equipped for the challenge. Asking smart and specific questions Well-contextualized questions are another excellent indicator of how candidates will approach their day-to-day roles once hired. The questions candidates ask during this portion of the interview hold as much weight as any other interview prompt, and serve as an ideal opportunity for candidates to show they’ve done their research and can connect the dots. For example, candidates can ask about recent company news, focus areas, or investments as they relate to the role they’re interested in.

Candidates should prepare questions to ask that address any gaps in their research about the company, but also ask questions based on topics that come up throughout the conversation to highlight their ability to think on their feet. Many companies have long relied on a playbook of sourcing been-there-done-that candidates—such as engineers who built and shipped products that we use every day. But generative AI is new territory, and its applicability across nearly every job function in every industry means that intellectual curiosity and a growth mindset are essential across these functions. No one quite knows the specifics of how the era of AI will change how we work in the end, and the people who are open to new ideas and shaping the future of an AI-driven enterprise will stand out from the pack.