4 simple ways leaders can better support working parents

BY Robbie Green5 minute read

The childcare system continues to be an uphill battle working parents have to navigate to find safe, secure, quality, and affordable care. My mother was a daycare director for over 40 years, and she told me stories of women who would call to secure a slot way in advance for their two-week-old babies.

This is something that stuck with me over the years. In fact, some working mothers save their vacation days for giving birth because they cannot go past their allotted time or cannot afford to be off work any longer since they are not getting compensated. As another school year reaches the midpoint, parents are still trying to navigate this new normal following pandemic disruptions to work, school, and social schedules as many around 12 million mothers needed to leave the workforce. The federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) helped to stabilize childcare during and after the pandemic but now it has expired. Many parents are now preparing to face another challenge as thousands will lose access to childcare or the term publicly known as the “childcare cliff.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The childcare cliff is amplifying the need for help and change as parents continue to face constant struggles and battles trying to find affordable care for their children. Even families that can afford care are encountering long waitlists as childcare deserts have popped up across the country. We know from experience; change will not happen overnight. As a coach and mother, my advice is for businesses to have better workplace empathy for working parents, especially for those facing instability in their childcare or having a hard time finding care as it will add a sense of relief and ability for parents to stay and be fully present at their jobs. As a working parent’s coach, these are my four tips to guide leaders on how to better support working parents.

Recognize and ask how you can better provide the right flexibility In my experience, I am so privileged to be able to do my job fully remote and be able to coach employees from all levels of experience and backgrounds. One thing that continues to stand true during my coaching sessions is that working parents simply want flexibility, not sympathy, for being a caregiver. A recent Bright Horizons survey found that more than half of working parents (58%) said increased flexibility in their schedules is a source of fulfillment and relief. That might seem like a simple request, but the reality is things come up and children get sick. There may be an issue at school or daycare, or last-minute emergencies come up of needing to get the child from the school bus. A parent cannot simply ignore their children when these things happen—and they should not be scrutinized at work for it either. As a coach, I hear from working parents and especially mothers that to be fully present, they need to know that their children are being well taken care of when they are at work. In a McKinsey survey, only 8% would like to see a fully in-person position in the future as the greater need for work flexibility continues to rise for both women and men in the workforce.

advertisement

Re-evaluate employee benefits packages to include childcare resources The cost of sending one infant to day care (let alone two) is enough for families to reconsider working or staying home for their own children. In the United States, daycare or an after-school babysitter can average $232 for one child per week depending on the state. For some families, that can equate to more than they spend on their housing each month. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 67% of parents are spending 20% or more on their annual household income on childcare (up from 51% in 2022). Businesses can explore accommodating onsite childcare within the employees’ benefits package. This can be extremely helpful in keeping working parents and especially single parents from stepping away from their career.

As the saying goes, good talent is already hard to find, but working parents are some of the best. As this cycle continues, parents are driven by their children to be some of the most dedicated employees, because they need to be successful to provide for their children. The addition of onsite childcare can definitely make it easier to retain this great talent. Nurture a culture of complete transparency and honesty Parents can find themselves operating in what I call “the Secret Society of Working Parents.” This means they try to hide the new things that are now required for them to be successful at work. The reality is these new facts of their lives are not likely to change any time soon. If you are the only person who can pick your child up from daycare on Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m., that is a fact. It is much easier to make that fact known to the stakeholders that need to be aware. Lead by example and open the door for honest and authentic conversations. Being fully transparent for working parents will lead to a well-rounded work environment and true inclusivity. Consider an open-door policy for kids at the workplace if parents run into childcare problems or offer them the option to work from home that day. This creates an environment of more understanding and workplace empathy when unexpected situations arise outside of work. Parents should be encouraged and reassured by management to operate in their new realities, and not live in “the Secret Society of Working Parents.”