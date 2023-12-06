There’s a better way to measure employee well-being—and it’s right in front of us

BY Bryan Thacker, Gary Parilis, and Jen Fisher4 minute read

The headlines are prominent: “Organizations continue to struggle with employee burnout.” It’s true; 77% of employees report feeling burned out at their current job, and up to 50% of turnover is due to burnout. Rapidly shifting workplace norms over the past few years have exacerbated these challenges, with costly impacts on employers and adverse implications for employee well-being.

Organizations have long recognized the value of supporting employees in their well-being and mental health, and according to research from Deloitte, prudent investment in these areas has demonstrated ROI. However, attaining business value can be costly, and moving the needle requires visibility into trends and an understanding of what levers will have an impact. Do organizations actually understand how to measure well-being properly, especially at moments of disruption, to target and prioritize their efforts effectively? Organizations should not make decisions without using all the information available to them, and they generally do not do so when it comes to other areas of the business, so why is well-being any different? Data drives many organizational decisions; it should drive well-being decisions, too Many employers monitor well-being using surveys and assessments. While these provide valuable holistic insight into worker sentiment, it is not practical to administer well-being surveys more than once or twice per year. Therefore, surveys don’t expose short-term trends, limiting timely insights for a dynamically changing workforce. For that purpose, there is a great benefit to a measurement system that also takes advantage of alternative data sources.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Organizations have billions of data points at their fingertips, many of which contain information related to well-being and have the advantage of enabling frequent updates or even continuous measurement. This data is a by-product of already in place company systems and can be classified as passive data. This passive data can be used to provide a continuous, 360-degree view of employee well-being. When combined with active listening mechanisms such as surveys, passive data can provide a timely and actionable view of workforce well-being. These passive data sources may already be used by an organization’s HR or People Analytics function for a variety of other analyses. A few examples of such data may include: Travel, commute, and time in the office.

Working hours (PTO, sick days, overtime, etc.).

Learning and development completed.

Performance metrics.

Compensation, benefits, and use of recognition programs.

Email, messaging, and calendar metadata.

Employee demographics. Passive data like this can provide early detection of well-being trends and their drivers, including segmented insights (by department, role, job level, etc.) to uncover challenges facing specific employee cohorts. Data-driven discovery of these trends also allows the business to better understand successes, where programs or policies have improved well-being, and efficiently respond to emerging problems with targeted solutions, communications, and training before they escalate. Supplementing passive measurement with active workforce listening via surveys provides the best of both worlds: the ability to respond quickly to trends as they occur and the understanding of related employee experiences and perceptions.

Using analytics to measure well-being has benefits for people, business, and brand One result of the dramatic workplace disruption over the past several years is an increased expectation among workers to have their voices heard and organizational priorities reflect their own. According to Deloitte’s Human Capital Trends Report, recognizing the imperative to listen to and understand employees and address their needs can help strengthen the organization’s bond with employees and help deliver business results. How can organizations go about harnessing the power of their passive data to better understand well-being and strengthen this trust with employees? As is so often the case, the solution lies in analytics. By measuring the statistical relationships between survey results and passive data elements like those described above, organizations can develop an index that estimates well-being across the entire organization in an “always-on” manner. Using this informed understanding of employee well-being to drive action has numerous potential benefits for an organization’s people, business, and brand. Detailed and timely insights allow an organization to identify levers that can be used to improve well-being and statistically measure their impact on business outcomes, such as attrition, absenteeism, productivity, and employee health costs. This could not only maximize the ROI of well-being spending but can also create an environment where employee needs are recognized and people feel heard. Additionally, such focus on well-being can position an organization as a market leader by demonstrating a commitment to people and cultural values, which can enhance brand perception and help attract top talent.

advertisement