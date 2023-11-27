Merriam-Webster’s 2023 word of the year is a nod to AI’s schism

BY Emily Price2 minute read

While the word typically sees a high volume of lookups, 2023 saw a substantial increase in that search volume, something the dictionary attributes to AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media during the year. Merriam-Webster defines authentic as “not false or imitation” and “true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character,” with synonyms to the word being “real” and “actual”—concepts that particularly come into play as AI has become more and more prevalent. “The rise of AI helped drive interest in the word,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s Editor at Large. “The line between ‘real’ and ‘fake’ has become increasingly blurred. As a result, in social media and marketing, authentic has become the gold standard for building trust—and authenticity, ironically, has become a performance.”

