3 ways therapy can help your career, not just your personal life

BY Art Markman4 minute read

Many people decide to go to therapy to improve some aspect of their personal life. Maybe you’re struggling in your relationship, or with making friends as an adult. Maybe you want to be a different sort of parent to your kids than your parents were to you.

But therapy can also have a positive impact in your professional life, too.



A big reason why therapy is useful—regardless of what you’re working on with a therapist—has to do with the structure of your brain. The brain’s motivational and habit circuitry makes significant use of regions deep inside the brain called the basal ganglia. The nifty introspective apparatus that enables us to reflect on our own behavior involves circuits in the outer cortex that are literally built on top of these evolutionarily older brain structures. As a result, you don’t have much ability to reason deeply about exactly what is driving your behavior. That’s why it can be so helpful to have a trained professional work with you to tease out and reflect back your habits and motivations. A good therapist can help you understand the situations that cause you anxiety, the factors that can get you angry with others, the limitations you have communicating effectively, and your own personality characteristics and values that can drive your decisions. Therapists also have tools to help you develop new habits to make you more effective in pursuing your goals and engaging with others. This self-awareness and psychological skill can have benefits in all facets of your life—including your career. Many people are reluctant to go to therapy, and so they engage with related professionals like career or life coaches who can play a similar role to a therapist. (If you are going to see a coach, though, it’s useful to find someone who is conversant with research psychology and social work, so that they are giving advice based on evidence.)

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are three ways a good therapist may be able to enhance your career skills: Knowing yourself Probably the most important thing therapy can do is to give you more awareness of what drives your behavior. Often, a therapist will start by finding out a lot about your childhood and your relationship with parents, siblings, and friends. These early relationships often set habits that recapitulate themselves in later relationships. As an adult, you may find yourself engaging with other people in ways that have their roots in the way you navigated your family dynamic. A good therapist will also give you assessments of your personality and values. Personality reflects the way you are typically motivated to engage with the world. Values influence how you decide what you like and what you don’t. Often, these characteristics are ones that fly under the radar for you, which makes it hard to reflect on why you are doing some of the things you do. Having language to discuss your personality and values can help you take these factors into account as you engage with others at work and make decisions about your career path.

The language you learn about behavior is also useful as you coach others in leadership roles. When you are a supervisor or leader, you aren’t acting as someone else’s therapist. But, you do often have to give advice to others about how to do their work effectively. As you learn to notice more things about your own behavior, you will also start to notice things about others that may be useful in guiding them. Addressing anxiety One of the most difficult things about career-level work is that there are inevitable setbacks. You want to be able to address the things that go wrong in the workplace without letting that ruin the rest of your life. Indeed, people often talk about work-life balance. Part of what disrupts work-life balance is when the fears and anxieties about work invade your personal time. Indeed, there are concepts like the “Sunday Scaries” that reflect common types of work-based anxiety that people experience routinely. Therapy can help you to understand the sources of your anxiety. You may be a person prone to anxiety (which often reflects being high on the personality dimension of neuroticism). You may have certain workplace experiences that trigger anxiety as a result of they way they resonate with your history. You may just be feeling anxiety because there is an important problem you’re dealing with at work.

advertisement

Therapy will also give you tools to address anxiety in a healthy way, rather than through self-medication or other destructive tendencies. If you can improve your ability to leave your workplace problems at work, it will enhance your personal life, but it will also make you better able to face those problems when you return to work. Communicating better Therapy also helps you to be a better communicator. Workplaces can create tense interpersonal situations (as can close relationships). Therapists are trained to help you recognize when you are getting frustrated by a situation or another person and can give you tools to slow down an interaction, so that you do not escalate a conflict.