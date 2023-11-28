58% of workers say they spend the majority of time on work that isn’t meaningful. Here’s how to fix it

BY Ed Jennings4 minute read

Nobody willingly pays to watch productivity theater at work, but it’s on all the time. It’s a performative aspect of the workplace experience that many people probably don’t even realize they’re participating in, let alone playing key roles.

What does productivity theater look like? It’s employees performing highly visible tasks that appear productive but don’t lead to valuable results. It’s leaders, rewarding and celebrating the team that spent long hours “burning the midnight oil” to close a big deal, giving up weekends to complete a project. It’s the headlines and blog posts featuring prominent CEOs and business leaders touting how their team is “working day and night” to solve a particular issue. All of these factors reinforce the myth that you need to put in long hours to drive results. Underlying performative actions like these, however, are significant business issues related to productivity—the measure of not just how work gets done, but how long it takes—and the hidden financial, operational, and human costs exacted in the performance of productivity theater. When we look closer at the concept, we see that this “show” is a flop and should be closed immediately. Here’s how to take the drama out of the productivity theater in your workplace. “Gray work” sets the stage for productivity theater Long hours spent doing work that doesn’t deliver meaningful value to the organization or to customers is indicative of what my team calls “gray work.” This term refers to the time and resources lost when work is done using ad-hoc solutions and workarounds—especially when your technology doesn’t work for you. It is a productivity killer, stealing focus and preventing organizations and employees from getting their work done efficiently in the long run.

For example, Quickbase recently conducted a survey of 1,000 workers to dig into the productivity issue, asking them how they get their work done—and how long it takes. The survey showed that more than half (53%) of workers report spending more than 10 hours per week chasing information from different people and systems. For 22% of people, chasing information takes up more than 20 hours of their work week—half of an average 40-hour work week. It’s not simply seeking out information that wastes workers’ time. It’s the manual, administrative tasks like data entry and transfer, or syncing data across different systems and tools (spreadsheets, apps, databases, PDFs, and myriad other solutions) that slow down projects and productivity. Survey respondents identified 77 different systems, apps, and other tools in their data and information ecosystem, with an average of 10 tools per worker to complete a project. And what about the work that moves key projects along, delights customers, and delivers revenue? Our research found that 58% of people spend less than 20 hours per week on meaningful work that drives results.

How to tell the difference between busyness and productivity All of this is not to say employees are not busy; on the contrary, they are quite busy. But being busy is not the same as being productive. Working hard, putting in long hours, is sometimes necessary especially in a crisis affecting employees, customers, or an organization’s brand. Research has shown, however, that often long hours aren’t warranted considering the work being produced. In fact, most times for most employees, late nights and weekends aren’t necessary—and can be demoralizing. The problem is, so many organizations have become accustomed to gray work that it just appears as “business as usual.” You may not think gray work impacts your business. The truth is, spotting productivity theater can be hard. Here are a few areas to assess in order to spot productivity theater:

Technology investments: Look at the big technology bets you made. Are people using the tech you invested in? Or are teams still connecting people, data, and process over email and in spreadsheets? Why is that still the case? Outside collaboration and communication: How are you interacting and collaborating with teams outside and beyond your company network? Are you relying on emails and spreadsheets, for example, to communicate and update the status of project work to contractors, suppliers, and partners? Is there a more efficient way to work? Internal data sharing: What do your teams do to share data across different technologies when managing work, costs, projects, and people? Are teams downloading data into a CSV, and then stitching data together in Excel or PPT? Can that disconnected and siloed process be stitched together when decisions and critical updates are needed? Can you trust that disconnected data?