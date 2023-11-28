How a monkey’s brain could hold the secret to AI safety

Max Bennett is the cofounder and CEO of Alby, a startup that helps companies integrate large language models into their websites to create guided shopping and search experiences. Bennett holds several patents for AI technologies and has published numerous scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals on the topics of evolutionary neuroscience and the neocortex. He has been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list as well as the Built In NYC’s 30 Tech Leaders Under 30.
Below, Bennett shares five key insights from his new book, A Brief History of Intelligence: Evolution, AI, and the Five Breakthroughs That Made Our Brains. Listen to the audio version—read by Max himself—in the Next Big Idea App.
1. To understand the brain, we must go back in time.
We have been trying to understand the brain for centuries, and yet we still don’t have satisfying answers. The problem is that the brain is really complicated. The brain contains over 86 billion neurons and over 100 trillion connections all wired together in a tangled mess. Within a cubic millimeter of the brain, which is about the width of a single letter on a penny, there are over a billion connections. Even if we mapped all 100 trillion connections, we still wouldn’t know how the brain works.
The fact that two neurons connect to each other doesn’t tell us much about what they are communicating—neurons pass hundreds of different chemical signals across these connections, each with unique effects. Worst of all, this is made even more challenging by the fact that evolution doesn’t design systems in coherent ways—there are duplicated, redundant, overlapping, and vestigial circuits that obscure how different brain systems fit together.
These problems have proven so difficult that some neuroscientists believe it will be many more centuries before we ever make sense of the brain.
But there is an alternative approach, one that searches for answers not in the human brain, but within fossils, genes, and the brains of the many other animals that populate our planet. In recent years, scientists have made incredible progress reconstructing the brains and intellectual faculties of our ancestors. This emerging research presents a never-before-possible approach to understanding the brain.
Instead of trying to reverse-engineer the complicated modern human brain, we can start by rolling back the evolutionary clock to reverse-engineer the much simpler first brain. We can then track the changes forward in time, observing each brain modification that occurred and how it worked. If we keep tracking this story forward from the simple beginnings through each incremental increase in complexity, we might finally be able to make sense of the magical device in our heads.