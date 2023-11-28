How a monkey’s brain could hold the secret to AI safety

Max Bennett is the cofounder and CEO of Alby, a startup that helps companies integrate large language models into their websites to create guided shopping and search experiences. Bennett holds several patents for AI technologies and has published numerous scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals on the topics of evolutionary neuro­science and the neocortex. He has been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list as well as the Built In NYC’s 30 Tech Leaders Under 30.

Below, Bennett shares five key insights from his new book, A Brief History of Intelligence: Evolution, AI, and the Five Breakthroughs That Made Our Brains. Listen to the audio version—read by Max himself—in the Next Big Idea App.

1. To understand the brain, we must go back in time.

We have been trying to understand the brain for centuries, and yet we still don’t have satisfying answers. The problem is that the brain is really complicated. The brain contains over 86 billion neurons and over 100 trillion connections all wired together in a tangled mess. Within a cubic millimeter of the brain, which is about the width of a single letter on a penny, there are over a billion connections. Even if we mapped all 100 trillion connections, we still wouldn’t know how the brain works.

The fact that two neurons connect to each other doesn’t tell us much about what they are communicating—neurons pass hundreds of different chemical signals across these connections, each with unique effects. Worst of all, this is made even more challenging by the fact that evolution doesn’t design systems in coherent ways—there are duplicated, redundant, overlapping, and vestigial circuits that obscure how different brain systems fit together.